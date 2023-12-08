Forget coding: The biggest tech skill we need now is how to use AI wisely

Greg Moore, Arizona Republic
·4 min read
Kids must understand the principles behind addition and subtraction, even if a calculator can do the math for them. It's the same principle with using artificial intelligence.
Kids must understand the principles behind addition and subtraction, even if a calculator can do the math for them. It's the same principle with using artificial intelligence.

Arizona State University computer technology expert Pei-yu Chen poses a brilliant “what if” scenario that should help anyone understand the opportunities and risks posed by the rise of artificial intelligence software.

Imagine there’s a smart kid, but we don’t teach him anything. Instead, we say, “Hey, kid, just go out there and learn.”

It’s an important time to reflect on this possibility and its implications.

AI is as forceful of a change agent as we’ve seen in our lifetimes. It’s not going anywhere, so we now must determine how we’re going to react and adapt.

A year after Chat GPT, a turning point

It’s been a year since the debut of Chat GPT, bringing to the masses generative AI, capable of creating pictures, essays, music and more.

In that time, we’ve seen:

  • hilarious portraits of presidents with mullets;

  • students finding new ways to cheat on term papers;

  • a scandal involving Sports Illustrated and computer-generated pseudo-journalism;

  • an executive order from the Biden administration, drafting something of an AI Bill of Rights;

  • a warning from the Godfather of AI that computers could lead to the apocalypse; and

  • a swarm of new phishing and identity theft scams.

AI technology has been in development for decades, but 2023 marked a turning point in our understanding of the power of this tool.

“Before,” Chen said, “a lot of AI applications were very narrowly focused and focused on specific tasks, for example, how to play chess … there were very specific goals in mind. But now AI has developed into a general technology.”

Time to develop a user manual for AI

Let’s think back to that smart kid. He’s got access to all of the information in the world, but no structure, whatsoever. It could be all about the outcome and next to nothing about the journey.

“The kid will learn shortcuts,” said Chen, co-director of ASU’s new Data and Analytics Center through the WP Carey School for Business. “He could become a dangerous character.

“Education in society helps shape values. We need this for the virtual space.”

Is AI a threat? Why there is reason to worry

Chen’s work involves creating something of a user-manual for artificial intelligence in the business world, involving ethics and values that would benefit society, instead of just the individual using — or misusing — the tools.

“What we’ve learned,” Chen said, “is how powerful machines can be for creative work. A lot of times, it’s better than what the average person could do.”

Teach kids how to use AI wisely

On one end of the spectrum, generative AI could be used to create a digital elephant that sings like Ella Fitzgerald. But it also could be used to mimic someone’s voice on a phone call. So, if you want to scam somebody out of their life savings, there’s an app for that.

“A dark side of Chat GPT has emerged where people can quickly look up ways to attack,” Chen said. “This should be banned.”

It’s something Congress should be all over, and quickly. Aside from law enforcement concerns, federal lawmakers need to create a standard for learning in public schools to make sure kids from poorer or less nimble districts aren’t left behind.

There’s been a push to make sure young people know how to code, but that’s not nearly as important as it was just a few years ago. There’s plenty of easy-to-learn, drag-and-drop software that has minimized the need for designers with technical skills.

What we need is more people who know what to do with AI tools that already are available.

“A coding requirement would be (less important) now, but an understanding of the principles behind the technology are very important,” Chen said. “It’s like a calculator.”

Social media transformed us. AI will, too

There’s another useful analogy.

Imagine a world full of kids who can use a calculator, but don’t understand basic principles of addition, subtraction, multiplication or division.

“We don’t need to do those calculations by hand,” Chen said, “but we have some understanding of the principles behind how things work. We need to develop insights into how to use each tool.

“If you have a good tool, but you don’t know how to use it, it could be very dangerous ... we need to have some checkpoints.”

For me, I think of this growing subset of computer applications like the rise of social media a decade ago. Did anyone stop to think how a relentless flood of images and information would affect individuals or society?

Today, teachers say that students have horrible attention spans. Social anxiety and depression have become so common that they’ve been reduced to the “fear of missing out,” or what we call by the shorthand #FOMO.

People have retreated into information silos where conspiracy theories and prejudices are reinforced.

I don’t think we want to imagine all the “what if” scenarios that could come if we don’t thoughtfully and quickly address AI technology.

The last year has showed us that there’s easily as much risk as opportunity.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to use AI wisely? It's a skill we all need to learn

Recommended Stories

  • Meta AI adds Reels support and 'reimagine,' a way to generate new AI images in group chats, and more

    Alongside other AI updates announced today, Meta AI, the company's generative AI experience, is gaining new capabilities starting today, including the ability to create new AI images when prompted as well as support for Reels, among other things. The former, a feature called "reimagine," allows users in group chats to have more fun by recreating AI images with prompts, while the latter can turn to Reels as a resource as needed. To use reimagine in a group chat, a user would first generate an AI image with a prompt using Meta AI, the company's virtual assistant that can answer questions or generate images.

  • Titan AI leverages generative AI to streamline mobile game development

    Generative AI is attracting a significant level of investment, including in the gaming space. Titan AI, a new mobile games studio, raised more than $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by Berkeley SkyDeck. Titan AI joins several other generative AI gaming startups that aim to reduce the cost and speed of creating 2D and 3D content for games.

  • OpenAI’s GPT Store won’t be released until 2024

    OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.

  • How OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year

    On the first anniversary of ChatGPT's November 30, 2022 release, let’s take a look back on the year of OpenAI that brought us here.

  • Can digital watermarking protect us from generative AI?

    Digital watermarks might help content creators better authenticate their online works in an age of generative AI misinformation.

  • Engadget Podcast: Our 200th episode celebration

    We made it to 200 episodes folks!

  • 2023 MLS Cup Final: How to watch the LAFC vs. Columbus Crew match

    Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?

  • With its second app, Amo wants to make photo-sharing as simple taking a photo

    Less than three weeks ago, French startup Amo released ID. As I hinted in my article covering this much-anticipated launch, ID was Amo’s first idea. Once again, this new app will be dissected by social app enthusiasts and other companies working in this space because Amo was co-founded by 10 veterans in the industry who cut their teeth on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of Europe’s biggest social app with 18 million daily active users and then was shut down by Snap.

  • As a new AI-driven coding assistant is launched, the battle for AI-mindshare moves to developers

    With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.

  • Google's best Gemini demo was faked

    Google's new Gemini AI model is getting a mixed reception after its big debut yesterday, but users may have less confidence in the company's tech or integrity after finding out that the most impressive demo of Gemini was pretty much faked. A video called "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI" hit a million views over the last day, and it's not hard to see why. The impressive demo "highlights some of our favorite interactions with Gemini," showing how the multimodal model (that is, it understands and mixes language and visual understanding) can be flexible and responsive to a variety of inputs.

  • LeBron James' 'extraordinary' performance is exactly what NBA in-season tournament needed

    When it comes to meeting the moment, when understanding the importance of a single event on the floor, LeBron James is usually up to the task.

  • Pelicans' flop brings more questions about Zion Williamson's viability as a franchise player

    LeBron James and the Lakers routed the Pelicans by 44 points, and Williamson offered little promise for a better tomorrow.

  • Week 14 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

    While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.

  • Mike Tomlin has to answer for Steelers' horrendous performance in loss to Patriots

    The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.

  • The first Final Fantasy XVI DLC 'Echoes of the Fallen' is out now

    The first Final Fantasy XVI DLC was not only announced at the Game Awards 2023; it’s already available on the PlayStation Store. Echoes of the Fallen, set before the base game’s final battle, is out now, while a second DLC installment, The Rising Tide, arrives in spring 2024.

  • Pimento turns creative briefs into visual mood boards using generative AI

    Pimento is a new French startup that is using generative AI in an interesting way, as the company focuses on the first step of creative processes — ideation, brainstorming and moodboarding. The best way to describe Pimento is by talking about people who could use a tool like this. Creative teams working on a brand redesign, an ad campaign, an upcoming video game or an animation movie will open Pimento on the first day of their new projects.

  • X begins rolling out Grok, its 'rebellious' chatbot, to subscribers

    Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.

  • Tyrese Haliburton announces it's Pacers' time in NBA in-season semifinals with twist on Damian Lillard's celebration: 'I respected it'

    Game recognizes game. If the Bucks couldn’t see it or feel it, it was confirmed by Pacers star-in-the-making Tyrese Haliburton, making the “Dame Time” gesture in the waning moments of the NBA in-season tournament semifinal.

  • God of War Ragnarok is getting a free roguelite expansion next week

    Sony surprised God of War Ragnarok fans with the announcement of a new Valhalla-themed expansion. Not only that, the DLC is free and you can play it next week.

  • Hideo Kojima’s Xbox game is the cinematic horrorfest ‘OD’

    Hideo Kojima officially unveiled his next game at the Game Awards 2023. Previously described as something “no one has ever experienced or seen before,” the cinematic OD will include a collaboration with horror director and comedian Jordan Peele.