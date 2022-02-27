Forget Data - Privacy Is the New 'New Oil'

George Kaloudis
·4 min read

Data is oil, privacy is oil, too

Investors should care about individual privacy, if only because it’s becoming a trend that is already having an impact on the market.

To be sure, some of the most successful, profitable and impactful companies in the world have thrived thanks to a distinct lack of privacy. Those are companies like Google (now Alphabet) and Facebook (now Meta Platforms) that use the immense amount of consumer data available to them to cherry-pick advertisements to nudge you to buy something you don’t need but really, really want. That’s made possible by consumers giving up their privacy to provide that data.

For a while, few consumers seemed to mind, and the market rewarded those companies. Facebook made its debut on Nasdaq with a $60 billion market capitalization in 2012, and then marched that figure up to more than $1 trillion by last August. Google had a similar trajectory, starting with a $23 billion market capitalization in 2004 and peaking just shy of $2 trillion late last year. They both did that by monetizing consumer data.

The Economist in 2017 said data was the most valuable resource in the world, over oil, harkening back to the data scientists’ rallying cry that “data is the new oil.” Now, however, consumers are beginning to mind that their information is getting pumped out of them. As a result, that data is getting harder to collect and use.

The paradigm is shifting toward more privacy.

No, mind your own business

My colleague (and favorite CoinDesk writer) David Z. Morris wrote a great piece about this shift for CoinDesk’s Privacy Week last month. In it, he gave us quotes like

“Your phone’s not listening to you,” Tsukuyama says. “But what’s scary is that [companies] don’t have to listen. They can infer who you’re hanging out with, time of day, if you’re looking for stuff, your age, all these kinds of things, from your search history. They don’t need to listen to you – they just know anyway.”

Enter Apple, which last year made a push to advertise improved privacy for its users. In short, Apple made it harder for apps to track data because users could choose to opt out. As an Android user who typically opts out of sharing data with apps, I regarded this as a nonevent. That was until Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook/Meta, said this on the company’s most recent earnings conference call:

“With Apple’s iOS changes and new regulation in Europe, there’s a clear trend where less data is available to deliver personalized ads… So we’re rebuilding a lot of our ads infrastructure so we can continue to grow and deliver high-quality personalized ads.”

That was on Feb. 2. Meta’s stock fell 26% on the next day. Apple’s push for privacy was so well received by its users that one of the most valuable companies in the world lost billions of dollars of market value.

NASDAQ: FB; Source: TradingView, FactSet
NASDAQ: FB; Source: TradingView, FactSet

Apple knows its users want privacy. Unlike Apple’s late founder Steve Jobs, Tim Cook, the current CEO, is a business school graduate who understands the value of market research (Jobs didn’t rely on market research because he believed customers didn’t know what they wanted until Apple told them). As Zuckerberg’s comments bring to light, the privacy pendulum is swinging away from “we’ll share everything” to “hey, we want our privacy back.”

So what does this have to do with crypto?

Privacy is something I’m obsessed with right now. And I’m taken aback by a lack of easy-to-use privacy in cryptocurrency, including bitcoin, even though privacy is one of the core tenets of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer digital cash.

Whether it’s Canada (where COVID-19 vaccine mandate protestors had bank accounts frozen), or it’s the alleged Bitfinex money launderers getting caught (even though they tried to cover their tracks), or even the potential doxxing of the Ethereum DAO hacker (even though he used a bitcoin mixer to obfuscate his trail), cryptocurrency is just not great for privacy, especially when it comes to converting crypto into cash for use in the “real world.”

From an investor’s perspective, there’s a meaningful conversation to be had about privacy-enabled technologies, because wherever there is sufficient demand, there is money to be made. We have seen this interest materialize, with equity raise volumes in privacy and cybersecurity companies hitting nearly $10 billion in 2019. With this renewed interest in privacy, we could expect more to come.

Source: Crunchbase
Source: Crunchbase

Whether that means investment needs to be made in Bitcoin infrastructure in order to enable a “circular bitcoin economy” (which would enable more privacy since off-ramps are arguably where privacy is compromised the most), or in the development of privacy crypto coins like Zcash or Monero, or in something else is up to the investor. Pick your spots.

TL;DR: Investors should care about privacy because consumers care about privacy.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing Craigsville teen located: Augusta County Sheriff's Office

    The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile.

  • Amanda Holden marks birthday with 'work of art' cleavage cake modelled on her chest

    Amanda Holden said she could barely bring herself to cut into the unique cake.

  • Russian missiles struck a radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv, say Ukrainian authorities

    The extent of the radiation cannot be assessed until fighting in the area has ceased, Ukraine's Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

  • Father of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson III found safe after missing for two weeks

    Robinson's father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., was found in Clayton, Missouri, after a routine traffic stop.

  • HBCU investment should not be ‘one and done,’ Delaware State University president says

    Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss investment in historically Black colleges, increasing educational access, and President Biden's pick for the Supreme Court.

  • Russia moves weapons capable of inflicting mass casualties into position, claim intelligence officials

    <strong>Exclusive</strong>: Officials in the west are anxious that Russia could turn to weapons capable of inflicting heavy casualties, reports Kim Sengupta in Kyiv

  • Coinbase and Block Both Had Great Results. Only One Stock Took Off.

    Coinbase fell on Friday while Block had its best day in years. This is what's behind the divergence.

  • JoinMarket Is About to Make Bitcoin Privacy More User-Friendly

    Developers hope the forthcoming JoinMarket UI will give people an easier way to use CoinJoins to keep their Bitcoin transactions private.

  • The Big Reason Terra (LUNA) Is Absolutely Skyrocketing This Week

    Algorithmic stable coin network Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) and its LUNA token have seen what many would call a "face-ripping rally" over the past few days. Today alone, Terra has surged 12.3% higher over the past 24 hours at 11:30 a.m. ET, leading all top-10 cryptocurrencies in terms of gains. Most of Terra's gains came following Wednesday's announcement that Terra's stable coin, TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) will be backed by a $1 billion Bitcoin reserve.

  • What Role Should Social Security Really Play in Your Retirement?

    There's a trap that many people fall into when planning for retirement, and it's assuming that Social Security will provide more financial stability than it actually does. In fact, many people routinely make the mistake of underfunding their nest eggs because they figure that Social Security will provide most or all of their retirement income. In the context of retirement planning, it's a good idea to consider your Social Security benefits one of several income sources.

  • Bitcoin Steady Amid Ukraine Conflict

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency prices are holding steady even as the Ukraine crisis shows no signs of easing, with Western nations imposing new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin refused to stop attacks on its neighbor. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talk

  • 'Pick a side': Ukraine invasion dilemma for US Big Tech

    US tech giants were under intense pressure to pick a side regarding Ukraine's invasion, at once facing calls to stand against Moscow's internationally condemned war but also Kremlin retribution for resistance.

  • EBay Considers Crypto Payments, Already Accepts NFTs, CEO Says

    Jamie Iannone says, in a phone interview, the e-commerce platform wants to be the marketplace for Gen-Z and millennials.

  • Elizabeth Hurley opens up about weight gain as she reveals she's struggling to button her jeans

    The star has been prevented from being as active as usual due to an injury.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talks

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for peace talks "without preconditions." State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center. Russia's advance on Kyiv has also stalled about 30km (19 miles) from the c

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...

  • Tech Stocks Get a Bear-Market Scare. 5 Things to Know Now.

    As Russian forces were pouring over the border into Ukraine, the tech sector briefly tumbled into a bear market on Thursday. Later that day, the stock market staged an impressive turnaround. In 2020, the sharp, short bear market turned out to be a spectacular buying opportunity, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks flooded the market with cash and interest rates dropped effectively to zero.

  • US ambassador not surprised by Putin's threat of nuclear deterrence

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that she is not surprised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's apparent threats of nuclear deterrence in response to the international condemnation for invading Ukraine.Thomas-Greenfield was asked during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" about Putin's order earlier Sunday to put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert."It means that President Putin...

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky Agrees to Peace Talks, as Putin Puts Nuclear Forces on High Alert

    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty ImagesAs the body count rises in Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office announced the two sides would meet somewhere on the Belarusian border. No date was included in the announcement, which came after Zelensky said he would agree to talk but not in Belarus territory, which Russia has been using to launch attacks on his nation. Russia earlier said they had sent a negotiation team to Belarus to await Zelensky’s app

  • Russians enter Ukraine's second-largest city

    Russian forces have moved into Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in street fighting and damage to Kharkiv's infrastructure.Russian troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv until Sunday, when they moved into the city of 1.4 million people. Videos posted on social media showed Russian vehicles moving across the city and Ukrainian soldiers firing at the Russian forces.As The Associated Press reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...