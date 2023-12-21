Forget about it: DEADHED among license plates you won't see on Illinois roads. Here are others

Hundreds of Illinoisans with vanity or personalized license plates on their Christmas wish lists will be denied this year.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the list of more than 300 rejected license plates, his office responsible for the administering of licensing. These rejections add to the tally of 7,674 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.

Some of this year's highlights, or possibly lowlights, were revealed by the SOS office earlier this week. Plates such as "IOWASUX," "DEADHED" and "DZNUTZ" were among them.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

Nearly 55,000 motorists filed requests with the state this year for vanity and personalized license plates. In total, 811,351 Illinois vehicles have the plates — 279,500 vanity plates and 531,851 personalized plates.Motorists can check whether plate ideas are available for purchase by using the Pick-a-Plate feature on the SOS website. Vanity plates contain solely letters and cost $94 while personalized plates, a combination of letters and numbers, are $47.

