Can we forget that Donald Trump and Joe Biden sometime forget?

Forget about the forgetting

Way, way back when I was a teenager, my mom sometimes said to me “You’d forget your head if it weren’t screwed on.”

Yep. I forgot things.

I had “other things” on my mind. So, I’m wondering why there is so much concern if Donald Trump or Joe Biden forgets things. It isn’t as if they have nothing on their minds but the answer to a question posed by a reporter or an investigator.

Ben Freudenreich, Columbus

Will Ohio stumble into a catastrophe

Re "Leaders disagree on power shortage," Feb. 11: The shortage is very likely to be real and soon.

It is an inevitable outcome of the decades long, failed attempt to make this utility competitive, initiated by industries trying to game the system to get cheap rates at the expense of residential customers, with substantial success.

Then environmentally driven coal plant shutdowns make the problem even more certain. The solution is to build a nuclear power plant at the site of each closed coal plant. There are already open lands, a workforce, water supply and often cooling towers.

We can invite the French to manage the projects as they have a demonstrated capacity (with their nationwide, socialist utility system) to build virtually faultless nuclear power plants.

As contrasted to the U.S., having often had an incompetent smattering of electric utilities stumbling through the nuclear project process using a mishmash of designs over many decades.

But most likely the state will ignore the advice from engineers that actually know what they are doing, deny any shortage, and stumble into a catastrophe. SOP - standard operating procedure - in Ohio's government.

David Pritchard, Columbus

End this insanity

Thomas Suddes' Feb. 4 column "Will Ohio death penalty become more cruel?" The commentary just confirms that the death penalty must be banned in Ohio and the nation.

Former Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Gary Mohr is horrified when thinking that the legislature will use suffocation by nitrogen hypoxia for future executions.

Mohr says this would place a huge burden on Ohio prison staff both in relation to resource usage and their mental health. Add this to the already long list of well-documented, data-driven reasons to end the death penalty. Execution is not a deterrent to crime. Period.

The cost of the death penalty is extreme and again, does not deter violent, horrific crimes.

According to Mohr, the “worst of the worst” are not on death row in Ohio. Many victim’s families of death row inmates have said do not kill this person “in our name."

The death penalty has been proven to be racially biased where people of color and people without the means for proper defense are more likely to receive it. Many innocent people have been wrongly executed.

Please call or write Gov. Mike DeWine and your Ohio legislators and urge them to end this insanity. The death penalty is morally and ethically wrong.

Deborah A. Crawford, Columbus

