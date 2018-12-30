Forget Duke Energy Corporation -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is a diversified utility; there's little to no debate about this. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is often compared to utilities, but that's a vast simplification of both what it owns and its long-term purpose. There's nothing wrong with Duke Energy, but here's why investors looking at a slow-growth utility like Duke might want to take a closer look at Brookfield Infrastructure instead.

Slow and steady

Duke Energy offers investors a solid 4% yield. The dividend has been increased every year for 14 consecutive years. The historical dividend growth rate has averaged about 3% over the trailing three- five-, and 10-year periods. Although dividend growth is expected to pick up a little (into the 4% to 6% range), investors should probably expect something roughly in line with, or just a little above, inflation-rate dividend growth over time.

The company has a diversified utility portfolio, with regulated electric and natural gas utilities accounting for the bulk of its business. However, it also has a renewable merchant power operation and exposure to midstream pipeline assets. Since much of its business is regulated, Duke has to get rate hikes approved by the government. That means laying out capital spending plans years in advance. Right now, Duke has around $32 billion worth of spending on the books between 2018 and 2022.

That spending, for vital infrastructure, is pretty much going to take place regardless of what happens in the broader market or economy. And Duke will be rewarded with rate hikes that it expects to support 4% to 6% annual earnings growth. That, in turn, will translate into similar dividend growth. There's nothing wrong with this, and for the right investor, boring Duke could be a vital cornerstone to a more diversified portfolio. But if you are looking for dividend growth, slow and steady Duke is probably going to leave you a little bit...flat.

More levers to pull

That's where Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comes in to play. It currently offers a 5% yield, which is itself a nice boost over Duke. However, the real difference shows up in the distribution growth rate -- since 2009, Brookfield Infrastructure's disbursement has grown at a compound annual rate of 11%! That's more than three times as fast as Duke's historical dividend growth rate and roughly twice what Duke is expecting in the future. To be fair, Brookfield Infrastructure's distribution growth goal is more modest, at 5% to 9%. But even that is a step above Duke's current goal.

Since Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is usually compared to utilities, there's a big question to be asked...how can it support that higher distribution growth rate? The answer is that, as its name implies, Brookfield Infrastructure isn't a utility. It is far, far more diversified than that, with investments in the utility (electric and gas), midstream (pipelines), infrastructure (ports and toll roads), and data center spaces. Moreover, unlike Duke, Brookfield Infrastructure has a global reach, with portfolio investments in South America (30% of cash flow), North America (25%), Europe (25%), and the Asia Pacific region (20%).