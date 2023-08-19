Forget France and Spain: these are the best holiday home hotspots to invest in

There’s much to love about the lively Spanish Costas or the chocolate-box villages of southwest France, but do you fancy something a little less familiar – or with fewer of your fellow Britons?

If you are thinking of buying a holiday home in the sun, or an investment property abroad, here are eight hotspots to consider this summer.

Montenegro

There’s been big political change in this little Balkan country in 2023 to reinforce its status as an accessible alternative to nearby established markets. The election of a new president has given renewed impetus to resolve the question of Montenegro’s entry into the European Union.

Politics aside, its jaw-dropping and virgin coastlines are attracting high-end new developments and five-star hotel brands especially around the tourist hubs of Kotor, Tivat and Budva.

The area around Tivat, and the superyacht marina of Porto Montenegro, is of special interest.

“Prices in Tivat have increased the fastest, from €900 (£770) per sq m in 2009 to €3,300 now,” says Kieran Kelleher, of Savills’ partner agency Dream Estates Montenegro. He says that prime resort properties are €4,500-9,000 per sq m.

One of these is Lustica Bay, a new community including golf, a marina and a five-star Chedi hotel with 3,300 new homes, starting from €350,000 for an off-plan studio apartment.

British passport holders can stay up to 90 days without a visa, and there’s a two-year digital nomad visa.

Now read: Holiday lets in Britain are under attack – here’s where to invest abroad instead

madeira property

Madeira

On the Portuguese island of Madeira you are never far from the sea. It’s also a wonderful place to escape for winter sun with its vibrant February carnival within a four-hour flight of Britain.

Owners love the cloud-enshrouded green peaks, banana plantations, beachside fish restaurants and the mosaic-tiled streets of the capital, Funchal. Look to the popular (and sunniest) southern coast’s Calheta, Ponta do Sol and Camara de Lobos.

The Atlantic archipelago shares all the tax benefits (or the golden visa residency scheme) of the Portuguese mainland. You can get a little farmstead, or quinta, from around €500,000, and a modern luxury villa or a traditional five-bedroom house for €495,000.

Marrakech

Marrakech is highly accessible, with dozens of flights from the UK and with year-round sun.

On the same timeline as London, it has benefited since the pandemic from buyers looking to work remotely and take advantage of something a little bit more exotic than Europe. Three-month renewable tourist visas are available.

Most buyers seek to be in the ancient walled medina, close to the souks and restaurants.

Colin Bosworth, of Bosworth Properties, says: “There is a shortage of investment properties for short-term rental, yet with the strong demand for the Medina as a tourist destination, guesthouses are seeing high occupancy rates.”

You can get a restored three-bedroom riad from around £200,000; or a successful guesthouse for €600,000.

hvar

Croatia

Another Balkan option, the popular holiday destination of Croatia offers dozens of islands an easy hop from the medieval city of Split and its international airport, or the Venetian-influenced Istria, accessed via Pula Airport.

It’s especially popular with central European families for whom it’s easily accessible by car, especially since it became part of the Schengen Agreement in January 2023, reducing queues at the borders.

Full membership of the European Union is a further incentive to buyers, says Patrick Kohl, managing director of Engel & Völkers Istria: “Croatia still offers an authentic lifestyle and property prices are moderate compared to other Mediterranean destinations. A growing number of high-quality restaurants, wineries, and recreational facilities are adding to its appeal.”

You can get a three-bedroom house in Istria with sea views for as little as €490,000, or a high-end five-bedroom villa for €850,000 (Savills) through to €1m-plus for waterfront homes on fashionable islands like Hvar.

Now read: The best places to invest in a holiday let (and it’s not Cornwall)

Peloponnese, Greece

Despite horrendous fires in some areas, Greece is having a very good year.

Record levels of tourism are expected, it’s had an exceptional economic recovery and suddenly it looks like a good place to invest.

The lifestyle has long won us over, and it’s the Peloponnese, a peninsula on the mainland to the south-west of Athens, along with Crete and Corfu that are most popular with British buyers, according to Spyros Matzos, of agent A Property in Greece.

“It’s traditional Greece, with great beaches, traditional tavernas and no mass tourism. It is like Corfu 20 years ago,” he says.

Get residency with a “golden visa” if you spend at least €250,000.

You can find a five-bedroom traditional stone villa with a pool at €450,000, or you can look west to Costa Navarino, a sustainably driven resort in Messinia. Featuring four golf courses, sandy beaches, five-star hotels, a new W Costa Navarino and the first Mandarin Oriental hotel in Greece, it offers properties for sale from three-bedroom apartments at €770,000 (costanavarino.com). Kalamata airport is 45 minutes away.

Trabocchi coast Adriatic

Adriatic Coast, Italy

Italy’s eastern seaboard includes quaint fishing ports and stunning beaches, yet it’s largely ignored by home hunters, despite its affordability.

A lovely stretch of the Abruzzo is the Costa dei Trabocchi, named after the traditional wooden fishing platforms (trabucco) jutting out over the sea with restaurants.

Dave Benton, of agent A Home in Italy, says: “The coastline south of Pescara between Ortona and Vasto is the best, linked by a cycle path.” He’s selling a three-bedroom stone house half an hour inland for €95,000.

Just north in the Le Marche region – a fertile region of vineyards, olive groves and hilltop towns that’s sometimes described as “Tuscany, without the crowds” are traditional seaside resorts accessed via Ancona or Pescara airports.

These include San Benedetto del Tronto (with sandy beaches behind a palm-tree lined promenade) where a good-quality two-bedroom apartment costs less than €200,000, says Linda Travella, of Casa Travella, or much more for your money if you dip half an hour inland: in Ascoli Piceno there’s a two-bedroom stone house for €63,000.

Now read: How to buy (and renovate) your dream Italian home for less than €100,000

Protaras, Cyprus

Cyprus offers year-round sun, an Anglo-friendly history and tax advantages for new residents – post Brexit it remains a steady favourite with British retirees.

But forget the English-centric Paphos and look at the south-eastern tip – including Protaras and the pine forests of the Cape Greco national park.

Many agree that the best beaches of the island are there: just look at Fig Tree Bay, Nissi Beach and Konnos. The area attracts a mix of nationalities including Israeli, German, Jordanian and Polish buyers, says Sarah Hordle, of agent Island Homes Cyprus.

You can buy a contemporary apartment in the re-branded resort of Ayia Napa for €404,000, but British buyers love inland villages like Frenaros, Liopetri and Xylofagou. “Expect to pay €280,000+ VAT (charged at 19pc) for a new three-bedroom villa with a pool,” she says.

Corsica

Yes it may be part of France, but the Corsicans remain fiercely independent.

With dramatic scenery, from the picture-postcard plunging red cliffs of the Calanques de Piana on the west coast to the mountains of the interior, the island is heaven for foodies and hikers alike.

Corsica is popular with Italian, French, British, Belgian and Scandinavian home hunters, says Thomas Peyrouzet, of Leggett Immobilier.

“Coastal properties are 30pc cheaper than on the French Riviera.”

He says that a two/three-bedroom house in a village costs between €250,000 and €300,000, a detached villa with a garden, €850,000-plus: “The Balagna in the northwest is ideal, with its year-round villages such as Lumio, Aregno, Corbara and Monticello.”

Now read: The Spanish second home destinations Britons can’t get enough of

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.