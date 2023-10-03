Forget franchise leagues, the ODI World Cup is still cricket’s main event

The cricket world has rarely been in such flux. With T20 leagues surging, the international game is no longer pre-eminent; when club and country fixtures clash, it is increasingly national teams that are depleted. The one-day international, once the financial bedrock of the sport, has become the awkward middle sibling, sitting uneasily between Test matches and T20 cricket. There is even an increasing push to abandon the format altogether.

And yet, ask players around the world which trophy they covet above all others and the answer is unambiguous. The 50-over World Cup is the tournament that players prize above all else, as surveys by FICA, the global players’ union, have repeatedly found.

To see the array of stars reassembling for the 2023 World Cup is to see reaffirmation of this truth. A year after giving up the ODI game, Ben Stokes could not resist the allure of trying to help England retain the trophy: “The words ‘World Cup’ is something that’s pretty inspiring,” he explained. Trent Boult, now a freelance cricketer, has returned for New Zealand after 10 months. His skipper, Kane Williamson, and India’s Jasprit Bumrah are among those who have accelerated their returns from injury to be fit.

More than any other event in world cricket, the World Cup provides a natural full stop to careers. A litany of players will retire from ODIs, and indeed all international cricket, after this tournament – even if retirement is not what it used to be. Stokes and Moeen Ali are among the England cricketers who will surely never play an ODI again after the World Cup; Quinton de Kock has already confirmed that the tournament in India will be his last ODIs.

Jos Buttler wins the 2019 World Cup for England and now, as captain, leads 'Mission Retention' - Nick Potts/PA Wire

And so, for players who are not able to play in the Ashes, the ODI World Cup is firmly ensconced as the pinnacle event. Even for some of those involved in this summer’s magnificent series, the World Cup still ranks higher: “Outside World Cups, it doesn’t get any bigger really than an Ashes series,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said before the fourth Test this summer.

There have been over 4,650 ODIs. If vast swathes of this number were largely forgotten even before they had been completed, you can chart much of world cricket’s development in the last 50 years through the ODI World Cup. It was here, in the inaugural tournament in 1975 and then again in 1979, that West Indies gave notice of the dynasty they would forge. The 1983 World Cup signalled the rise of India and the wider subcontinent; Pakistan’s win in 1992 secured Imran Khan’s legend; Sri Lanka’s emergence was crystallised by their buccaneering tactics in victory in 1996. Australia’s phenomenal side, uniquely, won three consecutive World Cups, from 1999-2007. MS Dhoni’s six in 2011 sealed India’s second triumph, and first at home. England’s pulsating win four years ago signalled the end of the worst of English cricket exceptionalism, and the side’s transformation from white-ball stragglers to trendsetters.

Whatever happens on the pitch, one legacy of this 2023 tournament already seems discernible: the first ever ODI World Cup held exclusively in India, rather than shared, crystallises the nation’s power in cricket and beyond. The very fact that the tournament starts and ends at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad also encapsulates the game’s political importance in India.

The saturated schedule means that, for casual and hardcore fans alike, it has become harder to distinguish what really matters from sport driven by mere financial expediency. Lifting the ODI World Cup’s silver and gold trophy remains cricket’s equivalent of holding the Fifa World Cup Trophy or the Webb Ellis Cup.

Clive Lloyd's century in the 1975 World Cup final, a massive blip on the 1975-76 tour of Australia notwithstanding, presaged a decade and a half of Caribbean dominance - Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Despite the growing appeal of the T20 equivalent, this remains the World Cup: a tournament that, through its history and the legends forged here, is cricket’s main event. Boult, one of the few cricketers to lose two ODI World Cup finals, explained as much recently. “The ODI World Cup is that big tournament that everyone wants to be a part of,” he said. “Although there seems to be a world event every year, this ODI World Cup has always got a special feeling around it.”

In a landscape where there is a transactional feel to so much sport, the World Cup’s significance partly derives from the raw pain of the vanquished. For years after South Africa’s excruciatingly tight semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2015, captain AB de Villiers recalled, he felt alone: “I am like hold on, I am not over this World Cup.” The strain of processing the defeat, he said, shortened his international career.

For those who miss out on featuring in the World Cup, the consequences are just as unpalatable. In July, Zimbabwe’s vibrant crowds turned desolate after their elimination from the qualifying tournament; the anguished looks on their players’ faces betrayed how transformative World Cup participation can be. After West Indies’s failure to qualify for this year’s competition, former great Gordon Greenidge lamented: “We have no more depth to hit.” As the World Cup looms, Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker likened it to a big party that he hadn’t been invited to; it is only through gatecrashing the events in 2007, 2011 and 2015 that Ireland became a Test nation.

In the name of administrative greed, almost every other marquee event has been scheduled more regularly – T20 World Cups were held in both 2021 and 2022, and back-to-back Ashes series were held in 2013-14. But the four-year cycle of the ODI World Cup has been immune from tinkering. This imbues the ODI World Cup with the essential quality lacking in so much other cricket: scarcity.

And so the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup seems destined to be the most-watched cricket event of all time. For all the wider questions about the ODI’s vitality in between global tournaments, in a sense the smorgasbord of franchise leagues only enhances the World Cup’s appeal as a common thread with cricket’s past. Whatever else changes in the world game, an ODI World Cup winner’s medal is a currency that players across generations understand like no other. More than anything else, it is the Cup that counts.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.