‘Forget free yoga – give us a pay rise’, workers say

Workers want pay rises and flexible working over office benefits like yoga classes and gym memberships, a study has found.

The qualitative survey of workers at City firms, conducted by researchers at the London School of Economics, found that none of the 100 staff surveyed were in favour of workplace wellbeing initiatives, with some calling them a “waste of time and money” that they did not have time to take advantage of.

Instead, employers should also focus more on reducing negative aspects of the workplace such as bullying, favouritism, burnout, and lack of career progression, it found.

Demands of jobs, a lack of flexibility regarding how they fulfilled their responsibilities, and the way they were treated significantly affected mental and physical health conditions in the workplace, it said.

Employees said they would prefer to “pursue happiness in their way”, with the employer responsible for providing sufficient work-life balance and decent pay instead of offering wellbeing initiatives like meditation apps and free lunches.

It comes as workers have endured low wage growth for the best part of the last decade, as well as the ongoing cost of living crisis, spiralling mortgage costs, and high rents and inflation.

Lead author of the study, Dr Jasmine Virhia, said that workers often feel they can’t take part in wellbeing activities because of workload.

She said: “If someone is stressed and burnt out because of their role and responsibilities they will end up missing the initiatives because they do not have the time. Even though they are offered by the workplace, they become counterproductive.

“If people are paid fairly they will get a sense of wellbeing that will allow them to do what they want to do outside of work.

“The most poignant thing about the findings is that people who were in the early stages of their careers had similar thoughts to those who had careers for 40 years or so.

“That is important, as there is often a lot of discussion around what different generations want from the workplace.”

The report also found that “autonomous” working conditions, such as letting employees plan their own day, would make them more productive and enhance their wellbeing.

Dr Virhia said: “Some of the people who work in the big banks were ‘mandated’ to go back into the office, but those rules were not necessarily enforced. When a workplace offers flexible working there needs to be transparency around when employees are expected to be in and communicate the value of doing that.

“If employers do this they will get the workforce on board and they will be productive.”

