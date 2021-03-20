Forget GameStop, here’s how to make hay with U.S. farmland

Justin Anderson
·4 min read
Forget GameStop, here&#x002019;s how to make hay with U.S. farmland
Forget GameStop, here’s how to make hay with U.S. farmland

Investors are always on the lookout for new opportunities promising better returns than standard stocks and bonds.

But while cryptocurrency and memestocks are currently dominating that discussion, the same qualities that make them so exciting and newsworthy should give you pause.

Take crypto: Incredible gains of up to 20 times in value are lost just as quickly. And even though digital currencies are supposed to be a medium of exchange, after more than a decade in circulation you’ll still struggle to buy a pizza with Bitcoin.

As billionaire investor Warren Buffett points out, cryptocurrencies “don't reproduce, they can't mail you a check, they can't do anything, and what you hope is that somebody else comes along and pays you more money for them later on, but then that person's got the problem.”

One economics professor recently commented that Bitcoin has less practical utility than tulips — and at least tulips don’t devastate the environment with energy-sucking mining operations.

If you’re looking for something more real — something that does generate income on a steady, reliable basis, something that’s useful to humanity — consider investing in farmland.

How do you invest in farmland?

Rear view of senior farmer standing in corn field examining crop at sunset.
Zoran Zeremski / Shutterstock

Farmland produces something that every person on the planet needs: food. Its intrinsic value offers a lot of stability but also impressive growth potential.

“It’s a real asset, it’s tangible … it’s the oldest type of asset there is,” says David Perez, an investment associate at FarmTogether, an investment platform that allows qualified investors to purchase a stake in U.S. farmland without buying a whole farm.

The company pursues attractive properties, then partners with experienced local farmland operators who manage the land. The goal, FarmTogether says, is to give more investors a chance to buy into these attractive but previously hard-to-get assets.

The full-service platform provides the information you need to directly invest in specific properties. You can take a low-risk position and just get a cut of the lease, or you can explore revenue sharing, profit sharing or even the direct operation of a farm. Then, years down the line after the farm rises in value, you get a cut of the profits from the sale.

Another option is to invest in a farmland real estate investment trust (REIT). Farmland REITs buy farmland and lease it to the farmers who work the land.

Investing in a farmland REIT lets you hold interests in numerous farms across the country, for example, rather than purchasing a single farm in its entirety. It’s a way to take advantage of high returns without the hassle of actually owning or managing farmland.

What are the benefits?

Young farmer looking at corn grains in tractor trailer after harvest
Fotokostic / Shutterstock

As an investment, farmland offers a ton of advantages.

First and most importantly, it’s a proven source of higher returns than you get from more traditional portfolios. Between 1991 and 2019, U.S. farmland delivered more than 11% in returns to its investors, according to FarmTogether’s research.

That’s better than traditional real estate, better than bonds and gold — it’s even better than the stock market, which over the same period grew by 9.6%.

And whereas a traditional mix of stocks and bonds pays 8.15% in average annual returns, adding farmland to mix will jack that number up to 8.61%, FarmTogether says.

Farmland is also a shield against volatility; it’s hard to find something more stable than the literal ground underfoot. Given the constant ups and downs in the stock market, Perez says it’s good to have investments in assets that, while still subject to fluctuations, are “more insulated” from the turmoil.

Inflation? Farmland helps in that department, too. When consumer prices rise, the prices of commodities like food generally rise, too. That means the value of a portfolio with farmland is more likely to keep pace.

And of course, since farmland is genuinely useful and productive — not just some hypothetical store of value — you get to see the immediate benefits of that productivity. You can get a cut from both the leasing fees and crop sales, providing you with a cash income, while the value of the asset increases.

Getting back to the land

Woman farmer smart farming standing farmland smiling using laptop Female agronomist specialist research monitoring analysis data agribusiness Caucasian worker agricultural field
andreonegin / Shutterstock

If you’re looking for something different to diversify your portfolio and boost your returns, remember that crypto’s value is theoretical while its impact on the environment is very real.

By investing in farmland through an easy-to-use app, you’re supporting rural communities and putting your money into one of the most humble yet vital human endeavors.

While no investment is a sure thing, you can guarantee that regardless of what the economy is doing, people will always need to eat.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Set for First Back-to-Back Weekly Gain Since Early January

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose, heading for its first consecutive weekly gains since January as the dollar wavered and investors assessed demand for the metal as a hedge against inflation.Equities fluctuated and Treasury yields retreated from the highest levels of the day, easing pressure on bullion. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after rising earlier.Bullion has steadied after two straight monthly losses that came as inflation concerns pushed up bond rates, curbing the appeal of the non-interest-bearing metal. While gold has dropped about 8% this year with investors rotating out of havens into riskier assets, its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Nervous equity investors are giving additional assistance, according to Commerzbank AG.“The tug of war continues between rising bond yields (which are weighing on gold) and the nervousness on the stock markets (which is tending to lend support),” Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note. “We currently expect gold to bottom out in the coming weeks.”The Federal Reserve said it’ll let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end. The reprieve was granted in April as a response to coronavirus that allowed lenders to load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside capital to protect against losses. The Fed’s decision initially saw the benchmark 10-year yield jump and the dollar advance, pulling gold lower earlier in the session.“The SLR exemption let banks not count Treasuries as assets so they wouldn’t have to hold as much capital against it,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio.“There has been angst that if that expired, banks would sell Treasuries, resulting in higher yields and a higher USD. Gold is reacting to that.”Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,743 an ounce at 2:26 p.m. in New York, and is on track for a 0.9% gain this week. Futures for June delivery on the Comex climbed 0.5% to settle at $1,743.90 an ounce. Silver rose and platinum declined.“Even with yields hitting new highs, gold is not hitting new lows because of short-term positioning,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulk and commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. In the longer-term, gold will continue to fall on rising yields and improving employment data after the pandemic, he said.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.8% but is on track for an 11% surge this week. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit. The Russian company, which produces 40% of global supply of the metal, may turn to the central bank’s stockpiles to meet its obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Barton with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Will Barton (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 03/19/2021

  • Chinese Military Restrictions Show Tesla Caught In Middle Of US, China Relations: Wedbush

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is facing a setback in China, as the government has restricted certain state and military personnel from using the electric vehicle giant's vehicles, citing national security concerns. The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on Tesla with a $950 price target. The Tesla Takeaways: The ability of Tesla's sensors to record images of surrounding locations is consistent with the EV maker's footprint from a technological perspective, Ives said in a Friday note. The location monitoring and surveillance with Tesla's vehicles, the analyst said, sent fears up the chain in the Chinese government and military due to the fact that it is a U.S. company. Tesla finds itself in a unique position of being caught in the crossfire of tensions between the U.S. and China, he said. Related Link: Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet' This move is not a complete shocker, given Tesla's increasing market share within China and skyrocketing EV demand in this key region, Ives said, adding that it clearly indicates "big brother is watching" the situation closely. "Tesla's massive Giga footprint remains a major strategic advantage vs. other EV players (domestic and foreign) as we believe Tesla has potential to be on a 300k run rate of demand in China by the second half of this year." TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were slipping 0.68% to $648.74. Related Link: Tesla Faces Yet Another NHTSA Probe Over 'Violent Crash' In Detroit Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBMW Says It Will Electrify 50% Of Vehicles By 2030, Offers First Glimpse Of i4 EV SedanWhat Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi Plans© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Zillow (Z) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks […]

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    Yes, you can claim Social Security as early as age 62. When you claim at age 62, the benefit formula lowers your monthly Social Security income by up to 30%. You'll obviously need to take higher withdrawals from your retirement account to cover the shortfall.

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    If you want to put your money to good use, there are many things you shouldn't do with it. Find out how to properly handle your money by knowing what not to do.

  • Corporate America Primed to Join Warren Buffett in Buyback Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rise in interest rates may be causing nervousness among some investors, but it’s unlikely to prevent a buying binge among the biggest whales in the stock market: Corporations themselves.U.S. companies’ swollen cash piles and a rosy outlook for earnings are raising expectations that more executives will follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett and unleash a spree of share repurchases, adding a layer of support to the stock market after buybacks plummeted last year. At the very least, the purchases could help offset a surge in supply of shares this year by a parade of special acquisition companies going public and a record number of secondary offerings.“When you see cash flow accelerate, you see buybacks follow shortly thereafter,” said Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. “There’s a tremendous amount of cash sitting out there with nowhere to go.”S&P 500 companies entered this quarter with more than $2.2 trillion in cash and Wall Street is projecting 24% earnings growth in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Repurchases among companies in the benchmark index have already shown signs of rebounding. Buybacks rose to $120 billion in the last three months of 2020, up 28% from the previous quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the first time since the Covid-19 crisis, more than half of the index bought back shares. Still, buyback activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels of $197.7 billion recorded in the first three months of 2020.Should buybacks return to average levels over the five years prior to 2020, repurchases would expand by nearly 50% in 2021, according to Adams. In a survey conducted by RBC Capital in mid-March, about 60% of analysts said buybacks are a priority for management teams looking to deploy cash. Only dividends received a higher score of 76%, the bank’s head of U.S. equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, said in a note to clients.“U.S. equities will be strong in 2021, supported by a recovery in buybacks, solid dividends, a recovery in margins, and strong economic fundamental support,” she wrote, while also noting that expensive valuations will probably limit gains.Muted EffectNot everyone is bullish on the buyback effect. While repurchase activity is poised to increase this year, it’s unlikely to reach levels seen before the pandemic thanks to high price-to-earnings multiples and waning investor enthusiasm for buybacks, according to Bank of America Corp. equities strategist Jill Carey Hall. Rising corporate buying will also be muted by a boom in companies raising money by selling shares, Hall said in an interview.The bank’s corporate clients repurchased $3.7 billion of shares last week, the second highest total on record, Hall and her colleague Savita Subramanian wrote in a research note. The buying has been led by technology companies but sectors like health care, consumer discretionary and financials have accelerated purchases.Technology companies, many of which saw business boom over the past year, have remained steadfast in their buying relative to other industries. Tech accounted for 44% of total buybacks in the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter, up from 27% in the same period a year ago. Sectors that drastically cut buyback activity, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, are poised to snap up more shares as earnings improve, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Adams said.Top BuyerThe biggest buyer by far has been Apple Inc. The technology giant bought back $24.8 billion of shares last quarter, more than the next four biggest buyers combined, according to Bloomberg data. The iPhone maker could set the tone next month when it typically updates investors on its capital return plans in conjunction with fiscal second-quarter earnings.Of course, some investors frown upon companies putting cash to work buying their own shares rather than investing in things like acquisitions or research and development. However, even Buffett is a fan these days. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chief, who in the past has been critical of buybacks himself, spent more than $24.7 billion of his company’s cash on repurchases in 2020 and praised Apple’s buying for increasing Berkshire’s stake in the company.Berkshire Hathaway has continued to snap up its own shares in 2021 and is likely to buy more, the billionaire investor wrote in his annual shareholder letter last month.“The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses,” Buffett said before quoting Mae West: “Too much of a good thing can be ... wonderful.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jason Sudeikis to Play EA Sports FIFA Tournament as TED LASSO

    Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis will compete, in character, during EA Sports live FIFA soccer esport tournament. And Coach Beard will be by his side. The post Jason Sudeikis to Play EA Sports FIFA Tournament as TED LASSO appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘The Talk’ Ratings Down 27% From Last Season – Could Sharon Osbourne Flap Give It a Lift?

    Sharon Osbourne probably wouldn’t see it this way, but all the buzz surrounding her on-air defense of Piers Morgan could actually be a good thing for “The Talk.” At least in terms of ratings, which have been in decline since last September. Season-to-date, the CBS series ranks eighth among daytime talk shows in total viewers. It ranks 11th among adults 18-49 and 13th in adults 25-54. Those rankings include the third and fourth hours of the “Today” show. That’s not much to “Talk” about. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Calls 'The Talk' Fight About Piers Morgan the 'Biggest Setup Ever' (Video) “The Talk” is currently averaging 1.509 million total viewers, down 27% from the previous television season. Of those, 243,000 viewers come from the adults 25-54 demographic and 159,000 in adults 18-49. Meanwhile, ABC’s “The View” is averaging 2.978 million total viewers, which is up 14% from the previous season and ranks it in first place among the daytime talk show competition. Of that tally, 395,000 viewers come from the adults 25-54 demographic and 266,000 viewers in adults 18-49. In both age demos, “The View” ranks fourth among all daytime talk shows. “The Talk’s” decline is a pretty rough one, but...Read original story ‘The Talk’ Ratings Down 27% From Last Season – Could Sharon Osbourne Flap Give It a Lift? At TheWrap

  • Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bribe Worker With Bitcoin in Would-Be Extortion Attempt

    The man traveled to the U.S. to recruit an employee to introduce malware into the unnamed company's network, the DOJ alleges.

  • Why You Should Invest in Pot Stocks in 2021

    The cannabis sector has a lot of upside potential, and these three U.S. operators in particular should benefit.

  • Basketball league offers $100K salaries to skip college

    Public Affairs consultant and Touchdown Strategies founder James Davis join ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ to weigh in on paying college athletes.

  • REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields retreat, bills flirt with negative rates

    The benchmark 10-year note yield was last down less than a basis point at 1.721%. The market largely shrugged off the Federal Reserve's announcement Friday that it would let a temporary bank leverage rule exemption expire on March 31. Meanwhile, dealers offered to sell Treasury bills due in three months or less at negative rates, according to market sources.

  • Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

    The Minneapolis police department on Friday was reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them. The clash came as a jury is being seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death last May. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. In June, Minneapolis agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police as it worked to remake the city’s police force following Floyd's death.

  • Playmakers wanted: Defending champ Alabama replacing stars

    Nick Saban and Alabama opened spring practice Friday with an immediate goal. Along with winning another national championship, that is. For now, they need to find replacements for three of college football's top offensive weapons.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if You Fear a Stock Market Crash

    Some businesses are just built to last regardless of the environment they're forced to do business in.

  • Rental Corvette Leads Police On Wild Chase

    If you're going to run from the cops, why not do so in a bright red sports car?

  • We Watched Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ so You Don’t Have To

    WHY is it four hours long?!

  • Analyst Makes Bull Case For Square Based On Music Potential

    Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell is bullish on Square Inc’s (NASDAQ: SQ) purchase of Jay-Z’s Tidal, Barron’s reported Thursday. What Happened: “We like Square’s deal for Tidal,” wrote Cantwell in a note, as reported by Barron’s. “We believe adding Tidal can be significant for Square, given clear synergies between the two companies.” Cantwell upped his price target for Square to $290 from $288 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock of the Jack Dorsey-led company. Why It Matters: Square purchased majority ownership in Tidal, a global music and entertainment platform, for 7 million in a cash-and-stock deal. Cantwell expects Tidal to ultimately bump up Square’s annual incremental revenue by $110 million by the way of the payments app getting exposed to the music and entertainment business, as per Barron’s. The analyst reportedly sees a possibility of Square becoming a platform for payments for music lessons and other associated revenue sources related to the entertainment industry. Tidal co-owners include artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Madonna. The 169 million-strong Instagram following of Beyoncé could unleash a “hallo effect,” noted Barron’s. Square’s purchase of Tidal could also help popularise Blockchain, the underlying technology that powers Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). BTC traded 1.73% lower at $58,000.69 at press time. Price Action: Square shares closed 9% lower at $224.30 on Thursday and rose 1.09% in the after-hours session to $226.75. Latest Ratings for SQ DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021RedburnInitiates Coverage OnSell Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Feb 2021GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy View More Analyst Ratings for SQ View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaProposed Bitcoin Ban Becomes X Factor In Tesla's India ForayIs Now The Time To Buy Cardano, Filecoin, Everipedia Or Kyber Network Cryptocurrencies?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.