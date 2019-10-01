Forget The Gladiator And Buy This 1982 Jeep Scrambler Instead

This is a much purer Jeep pickup truck.

Everyone is talking about how great the new Jeep Gladiator is these days. Part of that is the wonders of slick marketing campaigns, and part of it is some people are just fascinated with the shiny new toys. The thing is you’re going to shell out a huge chunk of cash for a huge, four-door Jeep pickup truck, when you could just choose this 1982 Jeep Scrambler.

With two doors and two seats, this Jeep is much better equipped for hitting trails. Instead of getting hung up on rocks and dealing with other problems, this Scrambler is a real champ that will pull you through all kinds of messy situations. While the Red paint with Gold Metallic flakes looks cool, it’s hardly perfect so you’re not going to feel bad about messing it up a little while playing in the dirt.

Thanks to some strategic upgrades, this Jeep Scrambler is well-equipped for a weekend of fun in the great outdoors. A shackle lift combines with a 2-inch Trailmaster suspension lift and factory leaf springs, while Trailmaster shocks help cushion from blows. Oversized bumpers made of steel guard against tough impacts, as do skid plates and Steel Horse rock rails. For good measure, there’s also a winch mount at the front, so you can bolt one up for recoveries on the trail.

Lift the fiberglass front clamshell to reveal the factory inline 6-cylinder engine with the original manifolds and air intake shroud. A single 1bbl carb is also included, which is what this Jeep had when it rolled off the line. Thanks to a 4-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive, you enjoy the ultimate in control. Front disk brakes and rear drum brakes are also included. Nexen 31 x 10.5 tires wrap around 15-inch Black Wagon wheels, providing all the grip you need for plenty of fun times.

Instead of a bunch of unnecessary electronic gadgetry, the interior of this Jeep Scrambler keeps things simple and easy. The original black vinyl bucket seats look amazing and rubber mats keep the floor from getting slippery. All the factory gauges and controls work great, and even the heater blows hot. A single disc CD player with AM/FM radio has been added.

A simple, capable machine, it’s no wonder the rumor for a while was that the new Jeep truck would be named after the Scrambler. For a fraction of what you’d spend on a new Gladiator you can get this vehicle from Art & Speed Classic Car Gallery.

Read More









