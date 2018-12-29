Forget GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly Is a Better Big Pharma Stock

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) has popped up on plenty of radar screens following some bold, unexpected moves. Investors will finally get the consumer healthcare spinoff they've been asking for through a recently formed joint venture with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The British pharma giant also dived back into the lucrative oncology space with a $5 billion biotech acquisition in early December.

Although Glaxo's taken some important steps toward building a product lineup full of new blockbuster drugs, it isn't there yet. While some eyes were on Glaxo, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has successfully assembled one of the most impressive new-product lineups in the business.

Here's what you need to know about Eli Lilly and the growth drivers that could help it achieve rapid sales growth.

9 big drug launches in just 5 years

In five short years, Eli Lilly has launched nine new drugs with blockbuster potential, some of which already add more than $1 billion annually to total revenue. Trulicity is a weekly injection for type-2 diabetes that racked up $2.3 billion during the first nine months of 2018, a 65% gain versus the prior-year period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) thinks there are around 29 million type-2 diabetics in the U.S. alone, which means Trulicity sales could climb much further.

Taltz is a psoriasis treatment that grew sales a stunning 74% in the third quarter, achieving an annualized run rate of $1.1 billion. That's impressive for a treatment that launched a couple of years ago into a competitive market. Recent psoriatic arthritis results that significantly outperformed the megablockbuster Humira could help Taltz sales continue rocketing.

Headache relief

In September, the Food and Drug Administration approved Emgality to help prevent migraine headaches for an enormous group of patients -- those who suffer from regular migraines. Emgality is one of three new monthly injections proven to reduce migraine frequency, and they all work essentially the same way.

In 2019, investors will want to keep an eye on total prescriptions compared with Aimovig from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Ajovy from Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA). Lilly and its peers are currently offering deep discounts to spark awareness of their new treatment options and gain a leading share of this potentially lucrative market. With an estimated 30 million migraine sufferers in the U.S. alone, analysts will be shocked if annual Emgality sales don't pass the $1 billion mark by 2022.