Forget the groundhog! Muscoot Farm has an egg-cellent weather predictor

Groundhogs across the country came out of their burrows to predict the weather Friday on Groundhog Day, but at Alfred B. DelBello Muscoot Farm in Katonah, a chicken has taken up the job.

For six years, Westchester residents have relied on Cluxatawney Henrietta, the region's most renowned winged weatherwoman, to lay an egg on Groundhog's Day as a sign of early spring.

Each year, the farm hosts a family-friendly Groundhog Day celebration with activities for kids and tasty treats.

Children and adults greeted Cluxatawney Henrietta, held by Muscoot Farm manager Jonathon Benjamin, after she predicted an early Spring by laying an egg, at Alfred B. DelBello Muscoot Farm in Katonah during a Groundhog Day celebration Feb. 2, 2024.

But on this year's rainy Groundhog Day, guests gathered around the chicken coop inside as Muscoot Farm director Jonathon Benjamin pulled out an egg, just freshly laid, signaling that an early spring is around the corner.

Benjamin, an Indiana native, has been director of the farm for 16 years. He said he came up with the idea for a unique Groundhog Day celebration when he was traveling back to New York from his home state.

"I was driving through Punxsutawney, Pa. and wondered if we had any animals at Muscoot Farm that held any weather predicating powers," he said. "After tryouts on the farm, one feathered forecaster emerged. Thus, Cluxatawney Henrietta was born."

Old Farmer's Almanac: What did it say about the rest of winter?

The audition process is tense. This year, some other animals like sheep, bulls and cows were brave enough to challenge Henrietta's spot, Benjamin noted, but she remained queen of the coop.

Spectators held sign Team Winter and Team Spring signs while waiting to find out Cluxatawney Henrietta's prediction at Alfred B. DelBello Muscoot Farm in Katonah during a Groundhog Day celebration Feb. 2, 2024.

Besides the only weather-predicting chicken in the state, and possibly the world, the 777-acre Muscoot Farm is unique for its family-friendly educational programming and historical value.

Benjamin said the farm was founded by the Hopkins family in 1880 as a hobby farm and is a great way for guests to learn about what farming was like in the 1800s and 1900s. The farm also has seven miles of hiking trails and a summer camp for kids.

It is also part of the Westchester County Parks System, which helps create county-wide events such as this annual Groundhog Day celebration.

"With the farm open year-round, we are able to offer a wide variety of programming to the public," Benjamin said. "Some of our favorite events are Maple Sugaring, which we provide participants with the hands-on opportunity of turning maple sap into maple syrup. Our Sheep Shearing event on Mother’s Day allows patrons the ability to see our sheep get their yearly haircuts and meet our sheep shearer. And in October, we have our annual Pumpkin Picking event which offers pumpkins, hayrides, crafts, games, and music."

Muscoot Farm manager Jonathon Benjamin holds Cluxatawney Henrietta who predicted an early Spring by laying an egg, at Alfred B. DelBello Muscoot Farm in Katonah during a Groundhog Day celebration Feb. 2, 2024.

But Benjamin said the farmers market that runs from May 12 to November 17 this year is "one of the best around." The farmer's market features nearly 30 local vendors, with products ranging from pickles to honey and baked goods.

The farm is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. As part of the Westchester County Parks system, visits to the farm are free for all ages.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester's Cluxatawney Henrietta makes her Groundhog Day prediction