Forget IBM. Microsoft Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock

For more than a century, IBM (NYSE: IBM) has been a great dividend stock for investors. The company has paid a dividend every year since 1916 and has increased the dividend for a current streak of 18 years in a row. Its 4.7% current dividend yield is tempting in a low-interest rate environment, especially compared to the lower S&P 500 yield of 2.1%.

However, IBM faces several challenges that have made it difficult for the company to grow in recent years. This could put pressure on the company's ability to increase the dividend going forward. Although Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) yield is lower, the company is growing and has plenty of cash resources to keep increasing its dividend over time.

A plant growing out of a pile of coins with a city skyline in the background. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

IBM is getting left behind

For several years, IBM has been gradually shifting its revenue from legacy hardware and services to faster-growing areas, such as blockchain, cloud, mobile solutions, and data analytics to position itself for long-term growth. However, as it does so, Big Blue is entering areas where more nimble competitors have already beaten it to the punch and are well entrenched.

This is most notable in IBM's cloud business (about 24% of total revenue), where the company is way behind Amazon.com and Microsoft -- the top two market-share leaders. More and more corporations are moving their entire data systems over to the cloud. Amazon has garnered the top spot in the cloud market with 52% market share, according to research firm Gartner. Microsoft was late to the cloud market but caught up quickly, earning the second spot behind Amazon with 13% market share. Meanwhile, IBM has only managed to capture 2% of the market.

Microsoft's Azure cloud business grew revenue 76% year over year in the third quarter, faster than Amazon Web Services. With every corporate customer Microsoft picks up, that's one less customer for IBM.

IBM is not showing any sign of catching up to its rivals. Amazon and Microsoft are the hares in this race, while IBM is the slow-moving tortoise. That's why IBM went out and spent $34 billion recently to buy Red Hat, to essentially buy its way to the top of the cloud, but some analysts remain skeptical about IBM's strategy.

If IBM doesn't grow, dividend increases will get difficult

Big Blue has been trying to improve its growth for many years and hasn't managed to get the needle moving. Over the last 10 years, IBM's revenue and free cash flow -- out of which dividends are paid -- hasn't grown, as you can see in this chart. Also, note how IBM's operating performance is a mirror image of Microsoft's steady growth.