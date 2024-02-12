‘Forget IHT – the Chancellor will be condemned unless he cuts tax far more drastically’

While it is a great relief that inflation is coming down, the pain caused by recent Conservative chancellors’ foolish decisions means any significant reduction of the tax burden is now a Herculean task.

By choosing intentionally to freeze or even reduce some tax thresholds, the Conservatives have ensured that larger tax reform is almost off the agenda.

For example, the £20,000 Isa allowance would be at £25,580 today if it had been indexed to inflation. Instead it has been left at its 2017 value. The Capital Gains Tax allowance has been slashed from £12,300 in the 2022-23 tax year to £3,000 in 2024-25. If the allowance had been indexed it would today be around £13,500.

It was a Labour Chancellor, the late Alastair Darling, who increased the inheritance tax threshold to £325,000 in April 2009 – if it had been uprated for inflation using the Consumer Prices Index of inflation it would now be £586,172. If it had been indexed by average house price inflation it would be even higher, at £591,500.

In 2022 the OECD conducted a survey of tax indexation policies across its 38 member countries and found that in around half of them the personal income tax system is adjusted automatically.

These include America, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. And the direction of travel is towards indexation – but not in Britain. Austria’s September 2022 reform means it now indexes income tax with the specific objective of counteracting fiscal drag.

Failure to index tax thresholds and allowances is a profoundly undemocratic abandonment of parliamentary control over the tax system. As has been demonstrated in Britain, the Government has no clear idea of future inflation and thus how much revenue it will raise if thresholds are not indexed.

This is evidenced by the fact the Treasury predicted its stealth tax grab would raise £8bn per annum, when in reality it will increase the tax burden by a staggering £40bn pa by 2028.

It was in the 1977 Finance Bill that a statutory vote on indexing the personal allowance with inflation – unless Parliament decided otherwise – was first required, thanks to an amendment put forward by Labour MPs Jeff Rooker and Audrey Wise, with the backing of then-future Tory Chancellor Nigel Lawson.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, Rishi Sunak as Chancellor caused Parliament to decide otherwise and froze the allowance.

Interestingly, the income tax personal allowance of £6,475 in 2010 would, if uprated by inflation, be only £11,077 today. To their credit the Conservatives uprated the allowance to £12,500 by 2020, but Rishi Sunak abandoned automatic indexing.

In his Spring Budget of 2021, Sunak announced the personal allowance and higher-rate thresholds would be frozen for four years up to and including 2025-26. At his 2022 Autumn Statement, Chancellor Hunt extended the freeze by a further two years.

This was a wilful and calculated tax grab. Raising taxes to recover Covid spending by increasing the tax rates so people could see the rises clearly would have been a more honest approach.

Naturally the recent high inflation caused, I would argue, by the Government and Bank of England’s monetary policies, has eroded the personal allowance to the huge benefit of the Treasury’s coffers.

The freeze causes “fiscal drag” and is a stealth tax, for if the personal allowance had been raised in line with inflation it would today now be set at £15,330 – a difference of some £2,830 per taxpayer.

Can we ever expect Jeremy Hunt to be true to his word and “build back better” by at least matching that past Tory achievement? I shan’t hold my breath.

Talk of abolishing inheritance tax is simply kite flying to find out voters’ reactions, it simply is not going to happen.

Even raising the threshold from £325,000 to £600,000 – where it should now be after 14 years of the Conservatives in power – would send a signal of intent that could be matched by promising to go further if re-elected at the next general election. Alternatively, the tax rate on the estate could be reduced from 40pc to 30pc – or 25pc.

Making the inheritance tax threshold £600,000 would, in reality, only return us to the halcyon days of Labour Chancellors. That is a huge and damning indictment of Conservative failure to reform our tax system, when they had ample time, and it will not go unpunished.

Jeremy Hunt has one last opportunity to change this injustice and will stand condemned if he does not. Surely at the very least, he must match Darling’s 15-year-old uprating? Again, I shan’t hold my breath.

