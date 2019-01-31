Forget Intel, NVIDIA Is a Better Growth Stock.

Both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have fallen out of favor with investors recently. Intel has posted solid operating performance over the last year, but its stock price sports a low valuation because of uncertainty about increased competition from Advanced Micro Devices, as well as operational miscues centering around new chip production. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report didn't inspire confidence, and the stock sold off sharply after results didn't meet expectations.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA stock is down 43% over the last year. The graphics specialist is taking some bruises after the collapse of the cryptocurrency market and the economic slowdown in China that has dampened sales of graphics processing units (GPUs). The company revised its guidance down for the next quarter as a result.

NVDA Revenue (TTM) Chart More

NVDA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

This year will be bumpy for both companies, but I believe NVIDIA is positioned to grow faster than Intel over the long term. Organizations need GPUs to process massive amounts of data that cloud providers are accumulating. We're still in the early stages of seeing deep learning and machine learning transform entire industries, and NVIDIA's steady cadence of innovation should benefit shareholders down the road.

NVIDIA is growing faster than Intel

After years of slowing PC demand, Intel saw a resurgence in revenue growth for central processing units (CPUs) in 2018. PC-centric revenue accelerated to a 9% growth rate for the year, versus just 3% in 2017. The chip giant has also made significant investments in the data center space with its Xeon processors. Intel's data-centric segment increased revenue by 20% in 2018, an acceleration over the 11% growth rate the segment posted in 2017.

Those are solid growth rates for a company of Intel's size with $71 billion reported in revenue last year. However, NVIDIA's data center segment posted a more impressive 58% growth rate in the fiscal third quarter. This not only reflects NVIDIA growing off a smaller base than Intel, but also that data centers are using more GPUs because they are much faster at processing massive amounts of data compared with the CPU.

The data center segment made up 25% of NVIDIA's total revenue in the third quarter, but it could one day be NVIDIA's largest segment. Although the stock sold off sharply after a disappointing performance in the gaming segment last quarter, I believe an investment in NVIDIA stock is more of a bet on the future accumulation of data by companies around the world. Data is the technological equivalent of oil, and the GPU is the oil pump.