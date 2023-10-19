Forget Paris, Visit Pyongyang! - Russia’s Lavrov promotes North Korea as new travel destination

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is setting a new travel trend by promoting unforgettable North Korean vacations, which could prove to be an excellent alternative to Russian oligarchs' favorite Mediterranean Riviera and Alpine ski resorts amid the difficulty of Russian travel since the beginning of their full-scale war on Ukraine.

Asked if he would recommend North Korea to Russians as a holiday destination, Lavrov replied: "I would," Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Oct. 18, where he thanked North Korea for supporting the war against Ukraine. The media assumed that he was probably came to prepare Russian dictator’s visit to the DPRK.

How the DPRK supports Russia's war against Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia by armored train on Sept. 13. In Vladivostok, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and wished him "victory" in the war. Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia took place against the backdrop of Western media reports about North Korea's readiness to provide Russia with weapons and ammunition for its war against Ukraine.

North Korea has transferred over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Oct. 13.

Over the past two months, Russian ships have repeatedly picked up cargo from North Korea and delivered it to a Russian military port, new satellite images published on Oct. 16 by U.S. newspaper the Washington Post show.

Pyongyang was reportedly supplying artillery rounds and Katyusha-type rockets to Moscow.

