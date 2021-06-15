Forget the partisan bile for one night. Kamala Harris to host Senate women for dinner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francesca Chambers, David Lightman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At a time in Washington when hopes for bipartisanship seem elusive, Vice President Kamala Harris is hosting women senators from both parties at her home Tuesday evening for what lawmakers say is strictly a social event.

Senators said before the dinner that they expected the gathering, Harris’ first official event at her Naval Observatory home, would not include politics on the evening’s menu.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said that she was merely looking to “break bread” with her colleagues and see how they can work together. “Women are problem solvers, and perhaps the Republican women will break ranks from their caucus to urge more bipartisan work,” she added.

Harris, a former senator who represented California until she became vice president earlier this year, invited all 24 women currently serving in the Senate to dine with her. Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Shelley Moore Capito said they were personally invited by Harris and both planned to attend.

Capito, R-W.Va., who had been negotiating an infrastructure deal with President Joe Biden until recently, said she saw the dinner as a friendly get-together.

“Having a good meal is what I hope to accomplish,” she said with a smile.

Capito said that when she saw Harris a couple of weeks ago, the vice president told her she was thinking about inviting the women of the Senate over. “I said, what a great idea.”

She said she doubted the conversation would “get too deep into policy,” including on infrastructure and voting rights legislation that Democrats are seeking to pass. “We want to stay awake during dinner,” Capito said.

The dinner comes as the Biden administration continues to make efforts to gain some Republican support for its policy priorities. The president has negotiated with GOP senators on an infrastructure plan, and lawmakers from both parties are trying to put together a deal.

Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, told McClatchy, “It’s just going to be very personal. It’s not a political meeting. It is the bipartisan women’s group that we have had from the Senate for years now. So I just hope it is friendly conversation and just talking about our families. I think that’s what we need right now.”

Ernst said she saw Harris at retired Col. Ralph Puckett’s Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House last month. “She brought it up and said, ‘I really want to have the women senators get together again,’” Ernst said. “I thought it was a great idea.”

Harris as vice president can cast tie-breaking votes in the evenly divided Senate. When she was a senator, elected in 2016, she served with most of the women who will be attending her dinner, particularly members of the Senate’s Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who often plays a key role in bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure and other administration priorities, also said “I think it will be social.”

“And maybe by doing this, we will be able to have some of the women -- the senators — will be able to work on things in a bipartisan way. That’s my hope,” Hirono said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said the dinner would be a good opportunity to recognize the history made when Harris was elected.

“I think it’s a great day for women everywhere to celebrate just breaking the glass ceiling — the first woman vice president. It doesn’t matter what party it is. It’s historical,” Rosen said. “One day I hope I’ll tell my grandkids about it.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'We need more': Democrats frustrated as agenda faces hurdles

    They have spent much of the past year fighting for Democrats in this working-class corner of northeastern Pennsylvania, knocking on thousands of doors, giving their evenings to phone banks and devoting weekends to voter registration drives. “We need more,” said Alicia Duque, a 35-year-old mother of three and volunteer organizer for the progressive group Action Together. With promises to lift working people with transformative policies on health care, climate change and economic inequality, President Joe Biden won more votes last year than any other presidential candidate in history.

  • 'Bipartisan' infrastructure talks are a smoke screen

    Both parties are faking it. If an infrastructure deal ever happens, it'll be a partisan Democratic bill.

  • OnPolitics: Trump White House pushed DOJ on voter fraud claims

    News emails released provide fresh insight into how Trump tried to use the Justice Department to overturn the result of the election.

  • Pelosi: Manchin ‘Left the Door Open’ to Passing Massive Pro-Democracy Bill

    House speaker says she's lobbied Manchin to get his support for For the People Act to fight dark money, gerrymandering, voter suppression

  • Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court

    The Senate on Monday confirmed the first appellate court judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure, elevating a judge with strong prospects of landing on the president's short list should a Supreme Court vacancy arise. Senators voted 53-44 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the nation’s second most powerful court. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court and many view Jackson as a leading contender.

  • Harris’ callous warning to Central American migrants ignores U.S. role in why they come | Opinion

    Kamala Harris’ first international trip as vice president started in Guatemala with a blunt message for migrants: “Do not come,” she said, shaking her head at a news conference with Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei. “Do not come.”

  • Democrats want a voting rights overhaul. Why are they pursuing rival paths to get there?

    Democrats are set to consider two voting-rights bills: the sweeping For the People Act and the narrower John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

  • US Covid deaths hit 600,000 as ex-Biden adviser says high toll was avoidable

    Andy Slavitt under fire from the right for saying Americans should have been prepared to ‘sacrifice a little bit’ Andy Slavitt in 2016. He left the Biden administration this month. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic passed 600,000 on Tuesday. As it did so, a former White House Covid adviser, Andy Slavitt, was under fire from the right for saying Americans could have avoided such severe losses if they had been prepared to “sacrifice a little bit for one ano

  • Under Biden immigration change, more Central American children may join family in U.S.

    Biden immigration policy changes could dramatically increase the number of Central American children being reunited with family already in the U.S.

  • Canadians are polite, but we're still recruiting your biotech talent, America

    Canada made headlines during U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for its efforts to lure STEM workers north. Trump is gone now, but Canada hasn’t stopped trying to recruit talent from its neighbor — and one of the hottest fronts in this talent war is biotech. For generations of Canadian engineers, coders and researchers, Silicon Valley’s better salaries and weather were a siren call.

  • 13 progressive groups call on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

    Progressives hope to even out the 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court by getting a nominee confirmed before the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Zhang Zhehan and Liu Haocun are Weibo's most-watched actors of the year

    Word Of Honour star Zhang Zhehan and Cliff Walkers actress Liu Haocun were crowned the most watched actors of the year in the 2021 Weibo Movie Awards Ceremony.

  • Stacey Abrams on voting rights: 'We're seeing a subversion of democracy'

    Politician and co-founder fo the fintech comapny Now, Stacey Abrams, discussed the latest with her comapny and various&nbsp;

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Defend Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Reinstatement: ‘I’m Not Judging’

    The hosts of “The View” aren’t all that bothered by Jeffrey Toobin’s reinstatement on CNN after an incident in which he unknowingly exposed himself to colleagues while on a Zoom call. In fact, they think the consequences he faced were plenty. Discussing the incident during their Hot Topics segment on Monday, Whoopi Goldberg turned first to Ana Navarro — who used to work at CNN — asking if she was surprised that Toobin was allowed back on the air. “You know, actually, I’m not surprised he’s back

  • Dubai steps in again as pandemic drives Emirates to $5.5 billion loss

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates got an additional $1.1 billion in state support from Dubai after a collapse in long-haul travel due to the coronavirus pandemic triggered the airline's first annual loss in more than three decades. Governments have pumped billions of dollars into airlines to keep them afloat during the pandemic and state-owned Emirates has now received $3.1 billion in equity injections from Dubai, including $2 billion disclosed last year. The airline reported a $5.5 billion loss on Tuesday for the year ending on March 31, after making a $288 million profit the previous year, as revenue plunged 66% to $8.4 billion.

  • Two Republican U.S. senators introduce antitrust bill

    Republican Senators Mike Lee and Chuck Grassley introduced a bill on Tuesday that would move all antitrust enforcement to the Justice Department, stripping the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission of antitrust authority, Lee's office said on Monday. There is no companion legislation in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Biden Pause on Oil Leases on Public Lands Blocked by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge lifted the Biden administration’s temporary ban on new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters.In a victory for 13 red states that filed the legal challenge in Louisiana, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order while the litigation continues.Biden’s order called for a 60-day pause during which the Interior Department would conduct a “comprehensive review” of its

  • ESPN analyst believes Washington can be the 'fastest offense in the NFL'

    The Washington Football Team has compiled a number of speedy options in recent years. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says you'll notice this season.

  • Ohio police officers save a 4-year-old boy who was found not breathing in a park pond

    Authorities said when officers arrived on the scene, the boy was floating in the water and officers pulled him out and performed live saving measures.

  • French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

    Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim section of a cemetery near Paris to stand vigil at the grave of his father, one of the many French Muslims to have died from COVID-19. While France is estimated to have the European Union's largest Muslim population, it does not know how hard that group has been hit: French law forbids the gathering of data based on ethnic or religious affiliations. But evidence collated by Reuters - including statistical data that indirectly captures the impact and testimony from community leaders - indicates the COVID death rate among French Muslims is much higher than in the overall population.