Forget the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — at least 11 major games are already being made for 'next-generation' game consoles

343 Industries/Microsoft

The next Xbox and PlayStation consoles are in the works, and both are expected to launch in fall 2020.

With new consoles come new games, and we know of at least one huge launch title for Microsoft's next console: "Halo Infinite."

But "Halo" is far from the only game we know that's coming to next-gen game consoles. Here's the full rundown.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the next Xbox, are scheduled to arrive next fall.

But what does that matter if there's nothing to play on them?

Good news: We know a surprising amount about the games planned for the "next-generation" game consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Some have even been outright announced.

Here's everything we know so far about the next-generation games coming to next-generation game consoles.

1. "Starfield"

Starfield (E3 2018) More

Bethesda Softworks

The team behind blockbusters like "Fallout 4" and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" have an entirely new game franchise in the works. "Our first wholly original franchise in 25 years," Todd Howard, Bethesda Softworks' studio director, said during his company's annual briefing at the E3 2018 trade show in Los Angeles.

Howard called "Starfield" a "brand-new next-generation single-player game."

There's no release date, or release window, for the game just yet.

"Everyone should be very, very patient," Howard said when asked by GameSpot about when to expect "Starfield." When asked specifically about what "next-generation" means in the context of "Starfield" — whether it refers to the game's engine, or to the next generation of console hardware — Howard said, "it's a bit of both."

We've yet to hear more about "Starfield" since 2018, but we expect it to sneak out of the shadows in the next few years.

Check out the first teaser for "Starfield" right here:2. "The Elder Scrolls VI"

The Elder Scrolls VI More

Bethesda Softworks

"We're also building toward the game after that," Howard said at the same event. "And it's the one you keep asking about."

In a brief video depicting a sprawling landscape, Bethesda teased "The Elder Scrolls VI" — the next game in the "Elder Scrolls" series, and the first since 2011's "Skyrim."

"The Elder Scrolls VI" is planned for after "Starfield," which is itself years away.

"It's very early. Very early," Howard told GameSpot. "It's in the concept and design [stage] — this is what it is, this is what it will be, these are some of the parts it will have."

There is no announced launch window for "The Elder Scrolls VI," but we can guess based on Howard's statements that it's anywhere from two to four years away.

Check out the first teaser for "The Elder Scrolls VI" right here:3. "Halo Infinite"

Halo Infinite More

343 Industries/Microsoft

343 Industries/Microsoft

The legendary "Halo" franchise helped make Microsoft's Xbox a household name in 2001. In 2020, the next game in the series — "Halo Infinite" — will help launch the next-generation Xbox.

In mid-June, Microsoft announced that its new Xbox hardware would be ready to launch during the 2020 holiday season. Alongside that announcement came important news: You'll be able to play "Halo Infinite" on the new console on day one.

That console, now known as Xbox Series X, is scheduled to arrive in the 2020 holiday season.

The game stars the usual super-soldier hero, Master Chief, and his friendly artificial-intelligence helper, Cortana, and it appears to take place on a new halo ring.

More than just a new "Halo" game, "Infinite" represents a reboot of sorts for the franchise. That it's launching alongside the new Xbox is certainly a statement unto itself as well.