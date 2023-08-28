Forget positivity – England players should tear each other apart

So, England lost to Fiji for the first time in their history, on Saturday at Twickenham. As if that were not bad enough, they conceded anther three tries and in a manner which displayed the sort of sloppiness you would not accept in a junior team, let alone an international outfit that has been together for about 10 weeks and had three pervious preparatory games.

Post match, the England coach, Steve Borthwick, said that he had been in divided teams that had failed, but that this England side was not one of them. George Ford stressed that the England players were trying to bring the management’s vision into being on the pitch. He too made much of the unity within the squad. There remains one question, lurking below the surface, that neither Borthwick or Ford have mentioned, but which is apparent to outsiders: where is the honesty and accountability between players and between players and management and coaches? These are part of team sport, particularly in teams that have the solidity claimed.

I remember one of the “clear the air” sessions we had after losing the Grand Slam against Scotland in 1990. Savage does not even come near. There were two chairs facing back-to-back. One faced a wall and the other a semicircle where the squad sat. Each player took his turn to sit facing the wall and then squad members took it in turn to sit in the other chair and to say whatever they wanted to you, and you were not allowed to reply. It is hellishly uncomfortable, and more than a few home truths were spoken.

I hated the experience, particularly as most comments contained elements of truth, but when I left the session, I had cause to reflect on the comments. If you are a professional, and this has nothing to do with whether you are paid, you must be honest enough to accept criticism, even if it is not constructive when, deep down, you know you deserve it. You then have to resolve, and do everything you can, never to be put yourself in a position where those criticisms can be made again.

England have the most experienced World Cup squad in history. Many of the players have been colleagues and friends for a long time. That closeness should allow then to make the most trenchant observations without the fear of falling out with each other. That is a feature of genuinely united squads; they are not afraid of saying what needs to be said.

I am not talking about berating a player for dropping the odd ball, especially when conditions are difficult, as they were last Saturday. I am talking about errors like the farcical defending for Vinaya Habosi’s try. Three defenders chose to defend on the short side, leaving nobody covering the open side of the breakdown. Habosi was the only player standing on the short side and he was allowed to simply pick up the ball from the back of the ruck and sprint past all three defenders.

The England defensive line were not much in evidence as Habosi ran in his try - GETTY IMAGES/Clive Mason

Similarly, who decided not to jump at a Fijian lineout when England were eight points down, with only two minutes left on the clock? Which player then gave away a penalty, compounding error with error.

These are such basic mistakes that you would not accept them from most junior clubs. When it comes to the most experienced England team ever, they are inexcusable. Not only should defensive coach, Kevin Sinfield, be scathing about this, the players themselves should be castigating the culprits. I know that modern sport psychology stresses positivity, but there are times when hard words are appropriate.

England’s present plight is so bad that if they do not turn things round in France even Borthwick’s position will be on the line. If we could see incremental and solid steps towards a decent team this would not be in issue. When we appear to have England actually regressing under the current regime those sorts of question must be asked.

I have said this many times before, but I strongly believe that the England management team should include either a southern hemisphere coach or one who has considerable experience of coaching in the southern hemisphere. A view coming from the traditionally strongest region of world rugby would not only give a different perspective; it might also challenge the status quo. The England Roses have been fortunate to secure the services of John Mitchell, and he might just get a knock on the door if England bomb in next two months.

What England now need is brutal honesty and maturity. It is time for the fewer fist-pumps and high fives and more finger-pointing, even if it is figurative and done privately.

