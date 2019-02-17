Forget the Rest of the E-Commerce Upstarts: Shopify Stock Is Still the Top Dog

When it comes to e-commerce, Amazon.com is clearly the king of the mountain. This article isn't seeking to dispute that -- indeed, Amazon accounts for nearly 20% of my family's real-life investments. But beyond Amazon, when we look at the sea of companies looking to capitalize on the massive e-commerce opportunity, none is better-positioned than Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

This week the company came out with earnings that Wall Street largely yawned at. In some corners, skeptics are starting to question the company's growth. This is especially true of lower-margin merchant services -- which don't benefit from the powerful software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

I'm not buying into that argument though. Here's why I think Shopify is the best up-and-coming e-commerce play for individual investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

Subscription revenue is still very strong

There are two parts to Shopify's business. The first is subscription revenue. If someone wants an online presence for their business, they can pay as little as $9 per month to set up shop. If this business grows, it will likely stick with Shopify and upgrade to a pricier plan since all of its data are on Shopify's platform and it would be a pain to switch.

While the up-front costs with building Shopify's platform are high, it costs next to nothing to rent it out to businesses via the cloud, which is essentially what the SaaS model is all about. Because of that, Shopify gets to keep almost 80% of subscription revenue as gross profit.

With the number of merchants on Shopify surging 35% year-over-year to 820,000 in the most recent quarter -- and the number of high-tier Shopify Plus partners growing over 45% to 5,300 -- it's easy to see why the company has experienced results like this:

revenue and gross profit from subscriptions at Shopify More

Data source: SEC filings. Chart by author.

This is what investors like to see. Shopify can add customers for very little cost, and collect more and more money as merchants sign on.

Merchant solutions was a no-brainer

Unlike for its subscriptions, there's no monthly fee that Shopify collects for its merchant solutions business. Instead, it offers merchants tools they can use to grease the wheels of their operation.

Shopify Payments accounted for roughly three-quarters of merchant solutions revenue in 2018. This is Shopify offering up an easy way for merchants to get customers to pay for goods they buy online. Because Shopify is simply providing a solution that relies mostly on banks and credit card companies, most of the money does not stay with Shopify; it goes to those institutions. In the merchant solutions segment, Shopify keeps less than 40% of the money as gross profit.