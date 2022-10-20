Forget Tesla: Here Are 2 Lesser-Known EV Stocks to Watch

TipRanks
·5 min read

Everyone knows by now that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and sector leader Tesla is already a world-famous brand.

While those that cottoned on early to the opportunity have done well by backing Tesla, the sector presents plenty of other opportunities for investors, especially now that government policies are tilting heavily in EVs’ favor.

Recent times have seen the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which contains initiatives and tax credits to help accelerate EV adoption, while the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an EPA program which offers rebates for school districts, school bus operators and contractors which replace current school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) models.

So, let’s put Tesla aside and check out other less obvious opportunities in the space. We pulled out of the TipRanks database two EV makers which stand to gain from these new policies, and which also get the backing of the Street’s experts; both are rated as Strong Buys by the analyst consensus and offer ample upside potential from here.

Lion Electric Company (LEV)

We'll start with Lion Electric, a Canadian manufacturer of all-electric medium-and heavy-duty vehicles. Its current line up boasts seven mid-range truck and bus models including the all-electric class 6 and class 8 commercial urban trucks (LION 6 and LION 8), the all-electric midi/minibus the LionM, and the LionC, an all-electric Type C school bus.

The company is aiming to boost capacity in a big way with a new 900,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Joliet, where it expects production will begin by the end of the year. This is to accommodate the expanding order book for its electric buses and trucks.

The offerings are already seeing decent growth, albeit still on a small scale. In 2Q22, the company delivered a record 105 units which consisted of 90 EV school buses (EVSB) and 15 commercial electric trucks, an increase over the 72 EVSBs and 12 trucks delivered in 1Q22 and the 48 EVSBs and 13 trucks delivered in the same period a year ago.

The sales resulted in a top-line of $29.5 million, amounting to a 76.8% year-over-year increase. On the bottom-line, the company saw adjusted EBITDA of negative $14.4 million, resulting in Adj. EPS of -$0.07. LEV's $575 million vehicle order book currently includes 2,357 vehicles.

As far as green government initiatives go, the company stands to benefit from positive policies both in its native Canada and the U.S., as noted by Roth Capital’s Craig Irwin.

“The recently launched Canadian iMHZEV Program for zero-emmission medium and heavy-duty trucks and $5bn U.S. federal funding for EV School Buses are key pieces of support for what we expect will become a vibrant HD EV market in 2023,” the analyst said. “We see release of U.S. EV School Bus vouchers beginning this fall as a key catalyst for the stock… The Canadian programs coupled with the US EPA's $5bn Clean School Bus program should support accelerating deliveries.”

Citing its “clear leadership in the EV School Bus space,” Irwin rates LEV shares a Buy while his $13 price target suggests they are undervalued by a huge 437%. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)

Almost all of Irwin’s colleagues agree this is a stock to back; LEV has picked up 7 analyst reviews in recent months, with 6 Buys and 1 Hold making for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s $8.14 average price target suggests it has a robust 236% upside from the current trading price of $2.42. (See LEV stock forecast on TipRanks)

GreenPower Motor Company (GP)

Let’s now check in with another Canadian EV manufacturer, GreenPower Motor. GP’s line up consists of offerings for the passenger transportation sector (the EV Star and the EV Star Plus), for cargo transportation (the EV Star Cargo and the EV Star Cargo Plus), student transportation (the electric school bus the BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) and its little brother the Nano BEAST, which the company touts as the market’s only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A school bus. The latter was recently awarded the School Transportation News Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology.

The line up might be deep and varied but it is still early days on the sales front. The company generated revenue of $3.85 million in its fiscal first quarter report (June quarter). That amounted to an increase of 44.8% over the same period a year ago, although the figure landed $2 million short of the consensus estimate. While gross profit margins of 28% were below the 33% reported a year ago, they represented a sequential uptick over the 12.5% notched in the previous quarter. All told, the company reported a net loss of $4.35 million in the quarter.

Despite missing expectations, B. Riley analyst Christopher Souther thinks patient investors will be rewarded eventually.

“GreenPower appears to be on the cusp of the step-change in revenue that we have been waiting for, though the timing may not be as near term as we anticipated,” said the analyst. “We believe visibility should be meaningfully improved by the FY2Q22 call in November, especially given recent policy initiatives in the U.S. and Canada. We expect GreenPower to benefit from provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the EPA’s new Clean School Bus Program in the U.S., and recent supportive policy in Canada.”

Based on all of the above, it’s no wonder Souther reiterated his Buy rating on GP shares. With a price tag of $6, the analyst believes shares could surge 212% in the next twelve months. (To watch Souther’s track record, click here)

Souther’s expectations appear relatively tame compared to some of his colleagues’ predictions; the average price target currently stands at $11.75, making room for one-year returns of a lofty 493%. Overall, all 4 analyst reviews on file are positive, providing this stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See GP Motor stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Recovery Plan Could Reimburse 72% of Voyager Users' Funds

    A tentative deal between FTX.US and Voyager could result in customers of the beleaguered crypto broker recovering about 72% of their funds.

  • Tesla demand will be 'mathematically tough' to fulfill, analyst says

    Wells Fargo Equity Analyst Colin Langan and New Street Research Managing Partner Pierre Ferragu join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, what’s driving market share for electric vehicle makers, long-term growth, overall demand, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Revlon appeal rejected, NYSE to delist stock

    Revlon Inc. said late Thursday a New York Stock Exchange committee rejected its appeal to not delist its stock and expects to be delisted "in the hear future." Back in August, Revlon shares tumbled when a bankruptcy judge denied minority shareholders a special committee to represent them. Revlon shares fell 5.3% to close Thursday at $3.90, and were halted from after-hours activity before Revlon's announcement.

  • Good Samaritan jumps into action to help school bus driver injured in violent crash

    A school bus crashed into a pole in Forest Hills Wednesday morning.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Little-Known Pharma Firm’s Shares for Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been buying shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., a small and relatively little-known biopharmaceutical company, every trading day since Oct. 10.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3W

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • Apple (AAPL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Apple (AAPL) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

    One happy consequence of a bear market is that dividend yields rise as stock prices fall. Three beaten-up stocks trading near their 52-week lows that could be especially attractive right now include Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a leading healthcare company that makes vaccines and products addressing multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and hematology.