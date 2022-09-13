Forgetful Peabody man facing drug charges

Sep. 12—PEABODY — A Peabody man is facing methamphetamine trafficking and other drug charges after police say he left a bag full of pills and powder behind at a Route 1 adult business last Sunday morning.

William Decotis, 37, of 286 Newbury St. (Route 1), Peabody, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant following an investigation by Peabody police detectives.

It was just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 4 that police got a call from an employee at the Amazing Superstore, which is also on Route 1 in Peabody, about a bag left behind by a customer.

When police looked at store security video they recognized Decotis from prior interactions with officers.

In addition to the meth trafficking charge, Decotis is facing multiple additional counts of possession of Class B and Class E substances stemming from both what was in the bag, as well as what police found during his arrest Thursday and in a subsequent search of his home.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

