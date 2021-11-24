Forgetting lessons of Bromstrup case can have tragic consequences for families | Opinion

Recently I found a proverbial red flag buried in the middle of a 29-page sheriff’s report about the drowning of a St. Edward’s School student in April.

I blew it off until I saw a TCPalm story a few days later about charges filed in connection with the deaths of three teenage baseball players in Port St. Lucie.

That story brought back memories of a tragedy in Martin County almost two decades ago.

The three stories have several things in common: Teenagers died. Families and lives were upended. Impacts will last lifetimes for those involved. Underage drinking.

It wasn't just the kind of underage drinking you might remember from your youth or seen in coming-of-age films — a party in the woods, a citrus grove, at the lake or while cruising.

Each of these cases included allegations of teens drinking alcohol in people’s homes.

More: Report details St. Edward's student's accidental drowning

More: Woman charged with serving alcohol to three teens before deadly 2020 crash

More: Parents agree on dividing insurance cash from crash case

More: NBC's report on the fallout of the Bromstrup case

While being questioned in a civil trial June 6, 2005, Stephen Bromstrup points to where his car was parked on a blown up aerial photograph of the John and Barbara O'Brien's Stuart residence the night of his June 18, 2002, car crash that killed Sarah Stone and Alexandra Quaroni. John and Barbara O'Brien were being sued by Tim and Beth Stone, charging the couple knowingly had alcohol at their daughter's 2002 cookout . The Stones sued the O'Briens under the state's Open House Party Law, claiming the couple failed to take reasonable steps to prevent minors from drinking the day of the crash. The O'Briens testified they did find teens drinking during the cookout and confiscated the alcohol. Jurors did not hold them responsible for the crash.

The trip to a convenience store

The Martin County matter began June 17, 2002, when Stephen Bromstrup, 16, drove two underage friends to buy alcohol at a Jensen Beach convenience store, according to TCPalm archives and court records. The teens took it to the Stuart home of John and Barbara O'Brien, who were hosting a barbecue for their teenage daughter.

Over the course of the evening Bromstrup had three beers, plus sips from others’ beers, trial testimony showed. After the party, Bromstrup drove off with friends in his restored 1988 Pontiac Firebird.

Bromstrup sped at 80 to 90 mph, a trooper testified, according to NBC, through a stop sign at Linden Street and Kanner Highway, and skidded into a Cadillac. The crash killed Sarah Stone, 14, and Alexandra Wetherbee-Quaroni, 13, and injured four others.

Bromstrup’s blood alcohol level was 0.041, below the legal limit of 0.08. But because he was a minor, any alcohol in his system was considered evidence of a crime, TCPalm reported.

Story continues

Convicted of charges in connection with the crash, Bromstrup served six years in prison.

More: Details reviewed; Bromstrup might get out of prison on work release

More: Bromstrup to be released after completing prison sentence

More: Bromstrup, victim's father, forge bond, pledge to help community

More: Community funeral for three teen baseball players killed after crash set

Prison release brings new purpose

Upon his release, he and Tim Stone, father of one of the victims, “forged an intimate bond with a singular purpose: to prevent drinking-and-driving deaths,” TCPalm columnist Eve Samples reported in a poignant 2013 column.

The two awarded scholarships in Sarah Stone's name to Martin County High School students. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, Bromstrup multiple times a year joined Stone's surviving daughter, Molly, to speak with Martin County students about the dangers of drinking.

“(Bromstrup) relives the moment when a friend riding home with him said, ‘Floor it!’ ” Samples wrote. “He recalls the crushing devastation of learning he had caused an accident that killed two young women.

“He cries through much of the talk.

“They definitely listen, and you can tell that they are receiving the message," Bromstrup told Samples.

Stone told Samples he gets chills hearing Bromstrup speak.

“It's about getting young minds to think more deeply about the consequences of their choices,” Samples wrote.

While reading an emotional statement to members of the press, Suzanne Bromstrup is comforted by her husband, Paul Bromstrup, left, and Tim Stone, right, Tuesday, June 14, 2005. The two families came together for the first time to make their first public statement about the car crash June 17, 2002 by teen driver Stephen Bromstrup that killed Sarah Stone and Alexandra Quaroni.

The O’Briens also had to live with consequences.

Stone and his wife sued them for contributing to the death of their daughter. In a 2005 trial aired on CourtTV and covered by NBCNews, the Stones’ lawyer, Guy Rubin, “characterized the O'Briens' two-acre home as a ‘party house’ where minors could drink without worry,” according to TCPalm archives.

“This is ... not kids flying under the radar screen," Rubin said in his opening statement. "This is a case of the parents turning off the radar."

Testimony indicated the O’Briens three times caught teens using alcohol, including gin, and tried to get them to stop, TCPalm reported.

"I really felt what I did was right. I really did. I didn't know that this accident was going to happen," Barbara O’Brien testified, through sobs. "I really felt at the time, it was the right thing to do as a parent. I stopped everything early, honestly. Please believe me!"

A jury did, and the O’Briens were cleared of wrongdoing in the death. Their pain, however, was palpable.

"This has been nothing but a nightmare," John O'Brien said after the verdict. "Barbara always said 'I can't believe this was going on in our lives because of the way we've been with kids all our lives.' So it's just hard to deal with, but I think everybody is learning stuff."

Not everybody. "Learning" means zero tolerance. Even taking car keys away and offering rides home could be too little, too late.

More: Read the 18-page report on events leading up to three teens' crash deaths

More: Death: Jump in Indian River had been joyful rite of passage at St. Edward's

Don't want to miss another column like this? Here's our latest membership deal

Celebration leads to tragedy

On Aug. 1, 2020, three teenage baseball players were killed in connection with a crash that occurred after a birthday party in Port St. Lucie.

Driver Christian Bono and Nehemiah Turban, both 16, died near Southwest California and Heatherwood boulevards, TCPalm reported. Christian's brother, Matthew, 15, died days later.

Subsequent testing showed Christian’s blood alcohol content was 0.217, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Nehemiah’s was 0.092, court records said.

Port St. Lucie police said their investigation found Beth Ann Turban, 36, served alcohol to her son and two others. She was charged Sept. 18, 2021, with three misdemeanor counts of allowing an open house party — contributing to serious bodily injury or death, and has a December court date.

An 18-page affidavit for an arrest warrant outlines what police say went on in Turban’s home that day. Turban, whose attorney, Lance Richard, declined to comment, faces up to a year in jail on each count.

In the St. Edward’s case, numerous students told Indian River County investigators some seniors were drinking White Claw hard seltzer at the beach in the hours that led up the school’s “senior walk" on the final day of classes.

One student mentioned a pre-event “get-together” with White Claw at the home of a student, but did not note whether parents were present or if students were drinking.

For almost 15 years seniors have taken a symbolic jump from the school’s dock into the Indian River Lagoon, a tradition begun spontaneously by students.

This year Bidensky “B.T.” Termidor, 18, jumped in with about 50 other classmates. He drowned, according to the medical examiner. Blood tests found marijuana in his system and a blood alcohol level of 0.083.

Flowers: Evidence would net charges

No charges have been filed in the case. Had there been enough evidence adults hosted a party and served alcohol to minors — there was none — charges would have been filed, Sheriff Eric Flowers told me.

In this season of celebration when college students return home, grandchildren visit and more, let’s remember lessons learned painfully by families whose lives have been upended by alcohol-related tragedies.

If the O’Briens, who said they tried to stop drinking, can face a “nightmare,” just imagine what simply acquiescing to serving alcohol could lead to.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Saving lives: Remember alcohol-related deaths, zero tolerance |Opinion