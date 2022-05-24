'I forgive you:' Alleged shooter and son were once friends, mother says

Nikki Peoples talks to reporters about her son, Dee Sparkman, who was fatally shot on May 16.

Nikki Peoples found out on Facebook that her teenage son had been fatally shot.

"One of his (Wendy's restaurant) managers was telling me to call him. I kept calling. No answer," she said. "And then she was like, 'it's all over Facebook that he's dead."

Peoples didn't believe it at first, but when she went to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, she learned it was true: Her 19-year-old son, Deionte Sparkman, who was known by friends and family as Dee, had been shot in the head in the Highland neighborhood of Gastonia on May 16, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sparkman's friend, De'Michael Dee, 19, also was shot, but he survived.

Steven Peoples, Dee Sparkman's father, put up a memorial to his son in his living room.

Another 19-year-old, Ja’Kelon Duval of Belmont, is accused of pulling the trigger, while a woman Duval is alleged to have been with, 20-year-old Mary Elizabeth Bentley of Clover, South Carolina, is accused of driving a getaway car. Both are charged with first-degree murder in Sparkman's death. They also face an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting of De'Michael Dee.

Peoples knew Duval. He and Sparkman had played basketball together at the Erwin Center in Gastonia when they were a few years younger, and Duval had been to Peoples' home to see Sparkman.

"They were friends," Peoples said, but as they got older, they grew apart, spending time with different crowds.

"It's all they are, kids killing kids," Peoples said.

Peoples showed up to Duval's first court appearance on Tuesday. When Duval walked in, chained and wearing jailhouse orange, Peoples gripped a gold-toned locket she was wearing and watched him steadily.

Prosecutor Stephanie Hamlin asked that Duval be held without bond, and Duval himself made no argument, saying only that he was hiring his own attorney.

Hamlin said little about the case, telling District Court Judge Donald Rice that Duval had been identified by a witness who was corroborated by other people.

Peoples, for her part, said that she is relieved that an arrest was made, and she said that she was grateful to others in the community for tipping police off. But she also said she forgives Duval.

Story continues

Dee Sparkman

She said if she were to speak to Duval, she would say, "I forgive you. I really do, because at the end of the day, my son's in a better place."

Still, she wants to know why her son was killed. Before the shooting, she hadn't talked to Duval in years. Now she is living with the thought that a young man she once invited into her home killed her son.

"It was personal," she said. "Any time a person shoots you that close, it was personal."

Nikki Peoples, mother of Ja’Kelon Duval, looks back from her seat as she waits for her son to make his first appearance in courtroom 2D at the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, May 24, 2022.

"I know he wasn't an angel," she said of her son. "I know that. But it was just how (Duval) did it. I just want to know why. You took him completely from me."

She also sympathized with Duval's family, who she said has also experienced a kind of loss.

"I'm sorry for what your son did and what your son caused," she said. "Because now they'll have to see their son through a glass or through a camera."

Still, she said that she doesn't want to hate Duval.

"I can't hold hate in my heart. As long as I have hate in my heart, I'll never have closure," she said.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

Charged with first-degree murder, Ja’Kelon Duval makes his first appearance in courtroom 2D at the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, May 24, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia mother says alleged shooter was once her son's friend