'I forgive you, baby': Jury decides Jaran Myles' fate in Century man's 2020 murder

After a two-day trial and a few hours of deliberation, the jury returned to the courtroom Thursday afternoon with a verdict in the Jaran Myles murder case.

The jury found Myles guilty of the first-degree murder of his cousin, Joseph Christopher Smith. They acquitted him, however, on two aggravated battery counts of shooting Lavor Johnson and Xavier Walker, two people who were at the Century home when Smith was killed.

Judge John Simon immediately moved forward with sentencing.

"Really the shame of this all is the fact that this was family, obviously," Simon said from the bench just before he levied the sentence. "At this time I'll adjudicate you guilty of first-degree murder and I'll sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole."

Before Myles was sentenced to life imprisonment, two of Smith's family members took the opportunity to speak before the court, saying they forgive Myles for his actions.

"I don't know if I'll ever understand what made you make this horrible decision that night, but I do know I have to find a way to forgive you," said Teresa Burt as tears began to fill her eyes, her voice trembling. "As the jury went back to deliberate, and you stood up for the cop to put the cuffs on your arm, and you looked back at me and I looked into your eyes — I forgive you, baby. And I do love you."

The second family member to speak, Rhonda Lowery, also forgave Myles, but she said that doesn't diminish the hurt that the family still feels.

"We took (Myles) in as our own. We grew up with him also, and we took him like he was a part of us and that he was our own," Lowery said. "It tore the family apart just knowing what he took part in.

"Today, I just want 'Ran-Ran' to know that I still love you, and I still love you hard," she added. "I forgive what you've done."

What happened on Nov. 30, 2020?

Smith was found dead by Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies at his Alger Road home in Century on Nov. 30, 2020, after he was shot 10 times. Walker and Johnson were both at the scene and suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

According to Johnson, he and Walker were in the shed when someone knocked on the door. After opening it, he said several Black men walked inside and began asking for money.

Johnson said one of the men shot him in the leg and that other men began shooting "in all directions in the shed, hitting Walker in the leg.

After the men inside the shed said they didn't have any money, Johnson said the men took Smith outside of the shed and they heard gunfire and saw Smith lying on the ground.

Johnson positively identified Myles from a photo lineup as one of the men inside the shed that night.

Myles's codefendant, Tacorius Stallworth, was previously found guilty on June 8 for the same charge and two counts of aggravated battery for killing Smith. He was sentenced to life in prison.

