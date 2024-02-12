'I forgive you': Fentanyl victim's mother makes peace with man who sold pills | Grumet

A few nights ago, Becky White recoiled at the idea.

How could she possibly forgive the young man she blamed for her son’s death?

By the time she arrived Friday morning at the federal courthouse in Austin, however, White resolved to forgive Juan Ignacio Soria Gamez, a 21-year-old from Williamson County who used Instagram and Snapchat to sell fentanyl-laced pills to people who thought they were buying Xanax or Valium — including the teenage son White buried in 2021.

The defendant, those who died, those who mourn them — all are casualties of a fentanyl crisis that seeps deeper into Texas by the day. Holding onto anger felt like ingesting a poison of a different kind.

White knew she had to let it go, even if she wasn’t sure how. Her prepared remarks contained a blank space at the bottom of page 4 where forgiveness should be.

“I was like, ‘OK God, if that’s what I’m supposed to do, you give me the words,’" she said.

***

White said her son, Cameron Stewart, was funny, sweet, smart, charismatic, a gifted athlete with a heap of track and soccer medals, an entrepreneur whose side-hustles included a power-washing service. The Cedar Park teen also struggled with severe anxiety. He died in the spring of 2021, at age 19, of fentanyl poisoning.

Becky White, left, hugs Stefanie Turner, mother of Tucker Roe, Friday after the sentencing of Juan Ignacio Soria Gamez, who pleaded guilty to the distribution of controlled substances resulting in Roe's fentanyl death. White is the mother of Cameron Curtis Stewart, who also died of fentanyl poisoning.

Gamez, who sold Stewart a pill shortly before his death, posted on Instagram about the funeral.

His next post, White said, offered more pills for sale.

“You knew what you were selling was killing people!” White told Gamez at his sentencing hearing Friday.

Gamez flaunted his drugs, guns and bottles of whiskey on social media, said Stefanie Turner, a Leander mom who started watching him online. He posted photos of the cash he was making and the new shoes he was buying. Gamez even bragged about his sales numbers, Turner said, “as if (his) drug game was being rated by the Better Business Bureau.”

Turner’s son, Tucker Roe, died of fentanyl poisoning in the fall of 2021, six months after Stewart.

Roe was 19, too.

Stefanie Turner, mother of fentanyl victim Tucker Roe, speaks at news conference Friday at the U.S. Courthouse in Austin. During a sentencing hearing earlier that day, she offered her forgiveness to the 21-year-old drug dealer she blames for her son’s death.

The dealer who’d been so brazen on social media was somber and soft-spoken in court Friday, slouched in a baggy, orange prison jumpsuit and wearing wrist chains that jangled as he walked.

Gamez was charged with selling the drugs that caused Roe’s death. He wasn’t charged in Stewart’s death: Prosecutors said they couldn’t be sure who sold that fatal dose. Justice for Roe would be the closest White would get to justice for Stewart.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman handed down a 13-year sentence Friday, but Gamez could have lost even more. At the time of his arrest, he had been taking up to 20 pills a day, said his mother, Estrellita Martínez. He spent his first three weeks in jail reeling from withdrawal, she said.

“You could have been the one in that casket,” defense attorney George Lobb told Gamez.

***

The scale of the fentanyl crisis is almost impossible to comprehend.

Just 2 milligrams, equal to about 10-15 grains of table salt, is enough to kill somebody.

Last year the feds seized nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, plus more than 78.4 million fentanyl-laced tablets, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark H. Marshall said.

“That’s enough to kill every man, woman and child in this country,” he said.

The devastation is reflected in the growing ranks of Angel Moms, a sisterhood of Texas mothers who have lost a son or daughter to fentanyl poisoning. They started two years ago with eight members.

"We’re up to 90 now," said Carilu Bell, who lost her 44-year-old son, Casey Dean Copeland, in 2021. Copeland was an Austin native, a personal trainer and a huge Longhorns fan who never said an unkind word about anybody, Bell said.

"I sometimes feel like he's away on a long surfing trip and he's going to come home," Bell said.

Parents and friends of people who died of fentanyl, holding posters showing their lost loved ones, attend Friday's courthouse news conference.

Roughly two dozen Angel Moms came to the federal courthouse on Friday, some driving from as far away as Houston and Corpus Christi, making a show of solidarity and hope. Maybe someday there would be accountability for their loss. Maybe someday they would have their day in court.

White read her remarks, describing a bright son robbed of his future. Then, when she reached the blank spot at the bottom of page 4, White tearfully turned to Gamez. Their eyes locked. She recounted her struggle with forgiveness, and her realization that clinging to bitterness only hurt herself.

In some ways, Gamez and Stewart fought the same battle. Everyone here was losing.

Her voice quivering but certain, White asserted, “I forgive you.”

The Angel Moms, quietly crying, drew a sharp breath, a gasp of catharsis.

Maybe someday they will feel that unburdening. Until then, this moment will do.

Grumet is the Statesman’s Metro columnist. Her column, ATX in Context, contains her opinions. Share yours via email at bgrumet@statesman.com or via Twitter at @bgrumet. Find her previous work at statesman.com/news/columns.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fentanyl victim's mother makes peace with man who sold pills to teens