‘We forgive you:’ Sister of man stabbed in Gwinnett front yard has message for brother’s killer

Loved ones of a man found stabbed to death in his front yard are struggling with how and why it happened.

Matthew Jones, 44, was found Monday in front of his home on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee. Gwinnett County police have not identified a suspect or a motive.

His older sister, Kim Bauman, learned the news through a phone call from her mother.

“We’re all at a loss as to how this could happen to him,” said Bauman, who lives in Destin, Fla. and was visiting Gwinnett County this week. “It seems random because we have no idea who could have done this or why – what the motive would be.”

Jones lived in the home with his parents. Bauman said he attended North Metro Baptist Church and worked at Kroger, where he often shared Bible verses to encourage co-workers.

“He was a pretty simple person,” she said. “He would basically go to work and spend time with his family and go to church on Sunday.”

She said he loved golf, the Atlanta Braves, the Florida Gators and hiking in the mountains. He didn’t have children, but kept a close relationship with his nieces and nephews.

Gwinnett County police officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood again Tuesday. A 911 call came around 10 a.m. Monday from a neighbor who saw Jones lying in front of the house. When police and paramedics arrived, they found him dead with at least one stab wound.

Bauman had a message for her brother’s killer: “Jesus loves you and died for you. And we want accountability and we want justice and we want to know what happened,” she said. “But we also forgive you, and Matthew would say the same.”