When forgiveness is the headline – a reporter in search of a different angle

Now approaching the two decade mark as a writer for the Monitor, Harry did not start his career as a journalist, nor did he begin in New York. As his profile page will attest, Harry earned a living shoveling concrete and working with construction crews outside his blue-collar neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side. As a writer today, he is also a professor with college courses as diverse as “Journalism as Literature,” “Religion and Film,” and “The Problem of Evil.”

Many of the stories Harry has written in the last year, such as Can America overcome its addiction to anger?, Why Americans are talking less and less about ‘love’ and ‘kindness’, and What would real justice look like for survivors of priest child sex abuse? have attracted many a heartfelt comment from our readers.

I recently asked our New York bureau chief what led him down this diverse path of ideas.

When I first started writing for the Monitor – wow, almost 20 years ago! – there were a number of people in New York, including a number of my mentors, who were talking about “the journalism of ideas.” I was kind of a refugee from academia, an erstwhile wanna-be-theologian-turned-New-York-City-writer, and it just felt a natural fit. Storytelling that explores the human emotions that surround topics like justice or morality, or the roles religious concepts play in the swirl of American politics and culture – these are things that keep me awake at night.

When you explored the current issue of anger in the U.S. did you find a major source for all that anger? When did temperatures really start to rise?

Like a lot of people, I think a significant factor has been the strange and virtually anonymous world of social media. For one, people fire off barbs online they would never dare to say to someone in a public space, where there is a subtle social standard of civility. Add to this the so-called “echo chamber” effect of social media – the explosion of information online has also led people to focus only on information and on people who reinforce their views, rather than challenge them. It’s an explosive combination, and while it’s not the only thing happening, almost all the people I talk to mention these “structural” challenges in the so-called digital age.

Did you get any sense that there are forces – people or institutions – that can cool down some of that anger?

There’s another way to think about the anger we see online, I think. It’s not the whole story by far. There’s a lot happening in the country. The news industry is part of a broader media industry that is its own echo chamber, and part of the role of journalism is to focus on the problems we face and the things people are doing to try to solve them. But at the same time, there are very strong civic and private institutions throughout the country, filled with people of good will and a sense of purpose and who keep the hum of daily life running smoothly, even as we get all bent out of shape after checking Twitter or watching political conflict unfold on TV.

You did another story on the steep decline of discussion about moral and spiritual values, especially among Millennials. The impact on religion is obvious in such data, but what other influences on our daily lives are there when so many don’t talk about such things as “goodness” and “kindness”?

It’s interesting data, and it’s actually a century-long trend that only became visible as more and more books became digitized. Public life and public discourse has become more scientific and secular, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. And for the past few decades, participation in religious institutions has declined sharply. At the same time, words included in what the Christian tradition has called “the fruits of the spirit” – kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness – have declined even among religious people today.

You’ve written a number of stories about crime. And one of the major trends you reported is that Americans, by and large, are living in cities with less crime. Yet many perceive that crime has increased. What’s the disconnect?

As I mentioned, the role of the news and the aims of professional journalists are often to focus on the problems the nation is facing. And that makes sense, because when things are running smoothly and the way they are supposed to run, there’s nothing to report. We pay attention when something’s wrong, and when crimes that happen near us are particularly shocking, really pay attention, because we sense that these stories have to do with our own well-being. But things that shock us can suck all the oxygen out of the room and make us lose our perspective. And then add to this, crime statistics are always political. Natural fluctuations in crime, whether rising or falling, are easily amplified and distorted by self-interested politicians. But the truth of the matter is, crime trends often take years to see clearly, let alone the possible causes of these larger trends.