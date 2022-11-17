Forgot an ingredient? Here are Memphis grocery stores' Thanksgiving hours

No matter how much planning you do, does it always seem you need to run out to the grocery store for one more ingredient?

Just in case you did forget a key ingredient, here are hours for several Memphis-area stores on Thanksgiving Day. Unless otherwise noted, each will be open regular hours on Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 25.

ALDI (all locations): Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Cash Saver (hours vary by store): 1620 Madison Ave. 6 a.m.-3 p.m.; 4049 Elvis Presley Blvd. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; 1977 S. Third St. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cordelia’s Market: Closed on Thanksgiving Day; open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday

Cordova International Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Curb Market: Closed on Thanksgiving Day; open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

Fresh Market (all locations): 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gordon Food Service Store: Closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday; closed Thanksgiving Day

High Point Grocery: 7 a.m.-noon

Kroger (all locations): 6 a.m.-4 p.m.; the pharmacy is closed Thanksgiving Day

South Point Grocery: 8 a.m.-noon

Sprouts Farmers Market (both locations): 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

SuperLo (all locations): 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods (both locations): 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Winchester Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

