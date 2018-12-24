Forgot an ingredient or want to eat out? These stores, restaurants are open Christmas

Last-minute shoppers looking for gifts or needing one last ingredient for the Christmas casserole won't have many options Tuesday.

Christmas Day is the one day of year the nation's largest retailer Walmart closes all its locations and several regional and national stores also follow suit.

But all hope isn't lost.

Your mileage may vary on how far you'll have to drive for any forgotten items but drug stores including CVS and Walgreens will be open on the holiday. So will several convenience stores including 7-Eleven, Wawa and Cumberland Farms.

Most major restaurant chains also will be closed Tuesday but many Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House.

Delivery services including Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will be delivering food orders Tuesday for participating local and national restaurants. Check the apps or websites Tuesday to find available options.

Stores

Beware that hours can vary and not all locations will be open as it can be a franchise or management decision.

7-Eleven: Most locations open 24 hours

Albertsons: All locations open but hours vary.

Circle K: Hours vary, some open 24 hours.

Cumberland Farms: Hours vary, some open 24 hours.

CVS: Most open regular hours though many pharmacies will be closed.

Duane Reade: Hours vary.

Rite-Aid: Most locations open but hours vary.

Safeway: All locations open but hours vary.

Sheetz: Open 24 hours.

Speedway: Hours vary.

Walgreens: Most open regular hours though many pharmacies will be closed.

Wawa: Most open 24 hours or regular hours.

Restaurants

Check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee's: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Baker’s Square: Open until 8 p.m.

Benihana: Make reservations online for Christmas Day.

Boston Market: Some locations are open Tuesday only for catering orders.

Buca di Beppo: Most open regular hours.

Burger King: Select locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Carl's Jr.: Participating locations open Tuesday.

Chart House: Most locations open and hours and menus vary.

Checker's: Most open regular hours.

Country Buffet: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Denny's: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin': Hours vary, check with your closest location.

Fogo de Chão: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Corral: Most locations will be open.

Hardee's: Some locations are open special hours Tuesday.

Huddle House: Hours vary but many open 24 hours.

IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours Tuesday.

Jack in the Box: Hours vary, check with your closest location.

Legal Sea Foods: Each location's hours listed at www.legalseafoods.com.

Macaroni Grill: Noon to 8 p.m.

McCormick’s and Schmick’s: The restaurant recommends making reservations.

McDonald's: Participating locations are open Tuesday, hours vary.

Panda Express: Hours vary.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Some locations will have special hours Tuesday.

Ruth Chris' Steak House: Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

Shoney's: Locations will have a special "All You Care To Eat Christmas Day Feast."

Starbucks: Hours vary, check with your closest location.

TGI Fridays: Some locations will be open special hours, which vary.

Waffle House: All locations open 24 hours.

Wingstop: Some locations open Tuesday, hours vary.

Delivery services: Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will be delivering food orders Christmas Day for participating local and national restaurants. Check the apps or websites Tuesday to find available options.