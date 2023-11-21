Forgot the stuffing? These stores are open on Thanksgiving

It's every holiday home cook's worst nightmare. The guests are arriving any minute, the table is about to be set, and the stovetop is filled with a Thanksgiving feast — except you're missing that one key ingredient that is vital to your delicious dinner.

Whatever that may be, you'll want to know where you can run to on Thursday to pick up any last-minute essentials.

Are grocery stores open in South Jersey on Thanksgiving?

ACME: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wegmans: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Note: pharmacy will be closed

Is Wawa open on Thanksgiving?

Need some coffee to fuel up for the big day or just a really big fan of the Gobbler? You're in luck.

Wawa stores will be open on Thursday.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

Have a grocery store in mind but don't see it here? It's best to call ahead.

In the meantime, you can cross ALDI, Costco, Trader Joe's and ShopRite off your list. Zallie's-owned ShopRites, which make up the majority of the South Jersey region, will close on Thanksgiving day.

Butterball Hotline turkey help

If you have all the foodstuffs you need for dinner but just want help making sure the turkey is done right, you can always check in with Butterball.

The turkey experts once again have folks on hand to offer advice, tips and reassurance.

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or text your questions to 844-877-3456. You can even do a live chat with an expert here.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Where to do your day-of Thanksgiving shopping