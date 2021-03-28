Forgotten 1938 novel portraying horrors of life in Nazi Germany set to become bestseller

Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz's 1938 novel has been hailed as 'truly exceptional'

A German-Jewish author who was killed by the Nazis is set to become a bestseller decades later after his book on living under regime was rediscovered by publishers.

Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz was killed, along with 362 fellow passengers, when the British ship on which he was travelling to England was torpedoed by a German submarine in 1942. He was just 27.

His powerful novel, written in 1938 and called The Passenger, is a prophetic and chilling portrait of the terror of life under the Nazi regime and is being compared to masterpieces by Franz Kafka and Hans Fallada.

It was written shortly after Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass in November 1938 which symbolised a new and terrifying level of Nazi persecution, with Jews beaten, arrested and murdered as synagogues, hospitals, homes and businesses were attacked.

Deeply affected by the horrors, Boschwitz worked feverishly on The Passenger, the story of a German-Jewish man on the run from the Gestapo across a homeland that is no longer home.

Amid the violence of Kristallnacht, Otto Silbermann escapes German stormtroopers who bang at his door. He takes train after train in trying to cross the border, always in danger of being arrested or denounced and terrified that a fellow passenger will discover his Jewish identity despite his Aryan looks. "The truth is I don't have the right to be an ordinary human being," the character says.

People walk past the smashed windows of a Jewish-owned shop in the aftermath of Kristallnacht - World History Archive/Alamy

Yellow stars as an identifying badge for Jewish people had yet to be introduced, and Silbermann hears a waiter say that if Jews were asked to wear a yellow band on their sleeves it would make it easier to spot them.

Elsewhere, Silbermann despairs, while wanting to live "despite everything": "I'm on the run. I haven't committed any crime, and not once in my life have I had anything to do with politics. Nevertheless they came to arrest me and they smashed up my apartment."

British publisher Adam Freudenheim, of Pushkin Press, will be publishing the book in April, shortly before the US edition.

He told The Telegraph that it captures the immediate aftermath of Kristallnacht better than any novel he has ever read, adding: "It is a major rediscovery – pretty extraordinary. It feels like a breathless suspense novel in a way, and yet it's also got shades of Kafka because it's so absurd. It's told with huge narrative flair and reads like a Hitchcock film."

In 2009, Mr Freudenheim published the English translation of Fallada's Alone in Berlin, a 1947 thriller set in Nazi Germany, which became a publishing phenomenon more than six decades after it was written.

Although published in English in 1939, The Passenger dropped out of print and was forgotten until Peter Graf, a German editor, found the original typescript in an archive in Frankfurt. It was recently published for the first time in Germany, having never appeared in its original language, and sold more than 50,000 copies.

Süddeutsche Zeitung reported: "The Passenger is a miracle", while Stern described it as "one of the most important books of the year" and added: "The insight into the atmosphere of the times is so deep, so immediate, it will make you feel as though you'd accompanied the hero yourself."

Among other rave reviews, one critic wrote: "If you have to choose one book of 20th century history, read The Passenger. A truly exceptional novel."

British publisher Adam Freudenheim said the book captures the aftermath of Kristallnacht better than any novel he has read - AFP

Boschwitz, born in Berlin in 1915, studied at the Sorbonne in Paris. In 1939, he joined his mother in England. Like most Germans who fled the Nazi regime, they were placed in internment in a camp. As the war progressed, male refugees and newly-captured prisoners of war were shipped off to various British dominions and he was transported to Australia, where he was interned in a prison camp in New South Wales.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbour, the authorities reclassified actual refugees as "friendly aliens" and Boschwitz was freed. In October 1942, he was aboard a passenger ship being used as a troopship by the British Government when the German submarine torpedoed it.

Boschwitz wrote incessantly, confessing to a fellow prisoner that he was more afraid of losing his last manuscript than his life. This final work also perished with him, making the publication of The Passenger all the more noteworthy, Mr Graf observes in the book's "afterword".

In the book’s preface, writer André Aciman describes it as "flawlessly penetrating", a story that "could not have been more prescient of the terror the Nazis would unleash", adding: "What Boschwitz saw clearly was the utter despoliation of one's identity, of one's trust in the world, and ultimately of one's very humanity.”

The Passenger, translated by Philip Boehm, will be published by Pushkin Press on April 1.