Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Co. loses longtime home in Cherry Hill, faces equipment sale

CHERRY HILL – At her final closing time, Jamie Queli will face an ultimatum familiar to many beer lovers: "You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here."

But Queli, operator of Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Co., won’t have anywhere to go — at least for the production of her craft beers.

Forgotten Boardwalk’s lease expires on Thursday, Feb. 29 – an unexpected change after the brewer’s 10-year stay in Cherry Hill.

“Given the very short notice from our landlord, we’ve been left with very little choices,” Queli said.

“Instead of rushing to find a solution just to find one, we are giving ourselves the opportunity to find the right path forward.”

The brewer said she’s been “diligently working toward” a solution for her business woes, “but after our final day … we will be able to concentrate on it more.”

Forgotten Boardwalk will operate from 2 to 10 p.m. before closing for good on Feb. 29, according to its Facebook page.

Forgotten Boardwalk equipment sale expected

Meanwhile, Queli said, “We have worked with our bank and asked them to sell (Forgotten Boardwalk’s) equipment” to help pay off the brewery’s debt.

After that, she says, “When the time comes for a new and better place in a much nicer building or complex, we will look to purchase the equipment needed for the next phase of Forgotten Boardwalk"

"These things take time, and we will be patient to make sure it’s perfect.”

The brewery’s primary lender plans to sell Forgotten Boardwalk’s production equipment through a private sale or an auction, according to a filing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold Poslusney in Camden.

Credit Union of New Jersey notes the brewery’s equipment was used as collateral for a $600,000 loan in December 2013.

The equipment sale will likely not cover the loan's current balance of about $265,000 “due to the costs associated with the sale and removal of the collateral,” says the Feb. 23 filing.

It notes Forgotten Boardwalk’s loan payments were current when the company was denied a lease extension.

Forgotten Brewery filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Jan. 12, citing the pending loss of its home.

It listed assets of $331,740 and liabilities of $1.1 million.

The asset sale would mark the second such action this year for a South Jersey brewery.

Flying Fish Brewing Co. of Somerdale filed for bankruptcy protection in December, reporting assets of about $1.3 million. Bidders at a court-ordered auction in February got almost all of those assets for just $703,700.

Forgotten Boardwalk already has posted a farewell note to customers.

It describes an outpouring of support in the wake of its bankruptcy filing as “nothing short of overwhelming.”

“The true loss of this is the fact that the community is losing a very special gathering spot, and for that we are truly sorry, and we hope to bring it back for them,” the post continues. “The landlord should be ashamed of their actions towards us and the local community.”

A representative of the landlord, Cherry Hill Umbrella LLC of Wayne, Pa., could not be reached for immediate comment.

