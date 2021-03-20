Forgotten English operas to be revived after long being ignored in favour of European classics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Sawer
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A performance of Arnold&#39;s The Dancing Master at Guildhall School in 2015 - Guildhall School
A performance of Arnold's The Dancing Master at Guildhall School in 2015 - Guildhall School

Bitter rows about the pernicious influence of Europe on British culture date back centuries - even in the genteel world of opera.

So much so that Italian singers were considered ‘unmanly’ by some British critics for their falsetto singing style, while others resented the amounts paid to foreign singing stars.

Which is why it might just be the perfect time for a new project to revive forgotten English operas that fell out of fashion during the 18th Century in the face of hit productions of the German, Italian and French classics.

Indeed John Andrews, the conductor behind the project, thinks the move may even chime with the current attitude among many towards Europe after Brexit.

“There was a really serious moral panic about opera in the 18th century, with English writers seeing it as threatening the manly national character. There was a fear that Catholic musicians speaking Italian and singing in an effeminate way were up to no good,” he said

“One of those fears was that singers would take their money back home and invest it in their Tuscan villas rather than spending their fees here, thus damaging Britain’s balance of trade. It has echoes of the Brexit debate.”

John Andrews is planning to revive forgotten English operas - Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph
John Andrews is planning to revive forgotten English operas - Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph

Although Mr Andrews, who is Principal Guest Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra and Conductor-in-Association with the English Symphony Orchestra, had the project in mind long before Britain’s departure from the European Union, he says the time is right to re-examine our own operatic traditions.

“There has long been the idea that opera is an imported art form, full of ‘funny continental stuff’, but there have always been English operas and what we could see now is a revival of our own traditions,” he said. “There’s never been a better time to rediscover composers who have been passed by in favour of more popular French, Italian and German ones.”

He has now launched a new opera company to champion unknown and neglected works from the 18th to the 20th Century, with operas by composers such as Thomas Arne, Arthur Sullivan, Malcolm Arnold and John Joubert.

The repertoire will also include previously overlooked female composers, such as Elizabeth Lutyens and Ethel Smyth.

The project has been faced with some very contemporary problems however, such as accessing music and librettos held in libraries forced to shut because of the Covid pandemic. Lockdown has also forced him to postpone a recording of Arthur Sulllivan’s 1864 ballet ‘L’île Enchantée’ and his oratorio ’The Martyr of Antioch’.

Mr Andrews has named his opera company Red Squirrel, symbolising “something endangered, digging up long-buried morsels”.

He aims to co-produce one staged project and one recording each year, with the company’s first project set to be a co-production, with Buxton International Festival, of Malcolm Arnold’s comic opera The Dancing Master, this summer.

The aim is to tap into what he describes as the “irreverent” tradition of English opera.

“The operas I’m unearthing tell us more about the world they came out of since they were more rooted in their day than those ever-popular ‘classics’ which somehow transcend their age,” he said. “You get in the 18th century English operas a sense of an English playfulness and irreverence that you don’t see in, say, Handel.

“They are almost part of the satirical, mocking cartoons of the age. Henry Carey’s Dragon of Wantley, for example, involves the drunken hero Moore killing the Dragon with a ‘kick up the back side’.”

Carey’s 1737 burlesque opera, which included criticism of Prime Minister Robert Walpole and his taxation policies, was a runaway success at the time, rivalling even The Beggar's Opera, but has since been almost entirely forgotten.

“In the case of the 18th century everything was assumed to be ephemeral at that time and hardly anything was performed beyond the life of the composer,” said Mr Andrews, adding that English opera writers also suffered from what would now be called ‘cultural cringe’ among London’s sophisticated audiences in favour of their Continental rivals - something he hopes Red Squirrel will change.

“There was a sense in which we were proud about having the financial wherewithal and cultural discernment to be able to invite the best composers and performers from across the world, and then behind that was the idea that just as the best wine comes from France and the best silks from the Far East, the best *serious* opera comes from Paris, Italy and Germany,” he said.

Now Mr Andrews is hoping his rediscovery of forgotten operas will inspire new writers and composers to produce new English pieces.

“I hope they will realise there’s more to opera than just Handel and Strauss,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Putting the Grift in ESG

    On the whole, I would rather live in a society was run by cynics than by saints—cynics tend to be less intrusive. However, when cynics pretend to be saints, they are playing a dangerous game, as many of those on Wall Street now peddling “socially responsible” investment (SRI) may soon discover. To be clear, I have no doubt that some of those pushing for more SRI (or the closely related concept of stakeholder capitalism) are true believers. Others, perhaps the smartest, are jockeying for positions of power — and the perks that come with it — under a corporatist regime (stakeholder capitalism is essentially an expression of corporatism). Still others are simply following the ancient Wall Street practice of repackaging nonsense and selling it at a profit. The idea that companies which are run not for their shareholders, but for a somewhat arbitrarily selected group of “stakeholders” and/or goals that someone, somewhere, has determined to be good for society will be more profitable (or less risky) than companies run with a keen eye on shareholder return is, on the face of it, absurd. Even if it were not absurd, the extra fillip that would come from doing well by doing good would be quickly reflected in the share prices of those supposedly virtuous companies, sharply reducing the potential upside for those who got into the game too late (which will likely be most investors). Nevertheless, turning to Jason Zweig’s The Devil’s Financial Dictionary (a recent, and entertaining purchase, from which I plan on quoting fairly frequently in the next few months), I see that the first line of Zweig’s definition of a stock market is this: A chaotic hive of millions of people who overpay for hope and underpay for value. Harsh, but often true. And so we come to the bubble in stocks that are considered to score highly against certain environmental (“E”), social (“S”) and, rather more rationally, governance (“G”) benchmarks. To be clear, this bubble, like all the most dangerous bubbles, has some logic behind it. There is no doubt that the actions of activists, governments and regulators can create an environment in which such stocks will do better than they would in a market without such distorting factors. And momentum, of course, helps. Jumping on a bandwagon can make sense, so long as you know when to jump off, but picking that moment is rather easier said than done. As the saying goes, no one rings a bell. Valuations can only go so far, and even the supply of “greater fools” is not infinite. Zweig: It might seem surprising that there could ever be a shortage of fools in this world, but if you count on always finding one just when you most need to, you will wake up one day to find that everyone else has suddenly smartened up and the greater fool is you. And so to the selling of ESG, and this piece by Michael Wursthorn in the Wall Street Journal: Sustainability has been good for Wall Street’s bottom line. Exchange-traded funds that explicitly focus on socially responsible investments have 43% higher fees than widely popular standard ETFs. The environmental, social, and governance funds’ average fee was 0.2% at the end of last year, while standard ETFs that invest in U.S. large-cap stocks had a 0.14% fee on average, according to data from FactSet. “ESG creates a fantastic revenue possibility for large firms,” said Dr. Wayne Winegarden, a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute. Asset managers are among the biggest cheerleaders for sustainable investing. Their efforts are all aimed at capturing some of the tidal wave of money that has flowed into funds that promote things like clean energy or diversity. As a broader fee war has narrowed profit margins for money managers over the last decade, firms are looking to wring more revenue from the surge. Even a seemingly small increase in fees can have a big impact at scale. A firm managing $1 billion in a typical ESG fund, for example, would garner $2 million in annual fees versus managing the standard ETF’s $1.4 million. “It’s fresh, feels good and new,” said Andrew Jamieson, global head of ETF product at Citigroup Inc., of ESG. “But it’s not any different than anything else. These things aren’t any more expensive to run.” Nearly $8 billion has flowed into a host of U.S. ESG-themed funds in just January and February, according to FactSet, putting the first two months of flows roughly on par with all of 2019 . . . Money managers launched a record 71 sustainable mutual funds and ETFs last year, according to Morningstar. Asset management giant BlackRock Inc. pulled $68 billion into its sustainable products last year, representing more than 60% annual growth, with more than two-thirds of that money going into its iShares ETF business. In many respects, Larry Fink, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, has made himself the face of ESG, issuing increasingly imperious directives setting out what he expects from the companies in which BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, invests or might invest. Now’s not the time to go through his latest “letter to CEOs,” although I appreciated the customary, if perhaps debatably scientific, shout-out to the “mounting physical toll of climate change in fires, droughts, flooding and hurricanes” and Fink’s (professed, if implicit) faith in Xi, the Chinese dictator, someone who no one should trust. In 2020, the EU, China, Japan, and South Korea all made historic commitments to achieve net zero emissions. It is, of course, only a coincidence that BlackRock sees China as both a business and investment opportunity. Then there was this (my emphasis added): There is no company whose business model won’t be profoundly affected by the transition to a net zero economy – one that emits no more carbon dioxide than it removes from the atmosphere by 2050, the scientifically-established threshold necessary to keep global warming well below 2ºC. As the transition accelerates, companies with a well-articulated long-term strategy, and a clear plan to address the transition to net zero, will distinguish themselves with their stakeholders – with customers, policymakers, employees and shareholders – by inspiring confidence that they can navigate this global transformation. For the CEO of the largest asset manager in the world to include “policymakers” (in other words, the state) as one of the “stakeholders” in private companies is an indicator of how far and how fast the corporatist advance is proceeding, an advance that bodes ill for shareholders and, for that matter, democracy. But back to the Wall Street Journal: For sustainability-focused investors, long-term returns aren’t certain. Last year, three out of four sustainable funds beat the averages for their broader categories, Morningstar said in a research report in January. Much of that outsize performance owes to sustainable funds being populated with technology stocks, a general stock-market favorite in 2020 that outperformed nearly all other sectors. History suggests that performance may be more of an outlier than the start of a permanent trend. Technology stocks happen to have, on some measures, a light environmental footprint, but that’s not why they outperformed. Pacific Research Institute’s Mr. Winegarden crunched some numbers in 2019, finding that $10,000 in an ESG fund would be about 44% smaller compared with an investment in an S&P 500-tracking fund over a 10-year period. Oh. And a purely opportunistic embrace of ESG may well backfire. Not only does it help shift the parameters of debate in a direction that is unlikely to favor either shareholders or prosperity or free markets, but it also may well leave those who have embraced it open to some . . . embarrassment. Take this article, published in USA Today: The financial services industry is duping the American public with its pro-environment, sustainable investing practices. This multitrillion dollar arena of socially conscious investing is being presented as something it’s not. In essence, Wall Street is greenwashing the economic system . . . In many instances across the industry, existing mutual funds are cynically rebranded as “green” — with no discernible change to the fund itself or its underlying strategies — simply for the sake of appearances and marketing purposes. In other cases, ESG products contain irresponsible companies such as petroleum majors and other large polluters like “fast fashion” manufacturing to boost the fund’s performance. There are even portfolio managers who actively mine ESG data to bet against environmentally responsible companies in the name of profit, a short-selling strategy. In that last case, I can understand why, and not just because many of these companies are currently traded at bubble prices. A company that is making a great show of the emphasis that it puts on ESG is unlikely to be focusing as much as it should on delivering a return to shareholders. This is even more the case where management is financially rewarded for the progress it makes in delivering ESG-style objectives, something that is becoming increasingly popular in C-suites, both as a public gesture of piety and as a means of diluting the tougher discipline imposed by financial targets. Back to USA Today (my emphasis added): As disheartening as this reality is, claiming to be environmentally responsible is profitable. Last year alone, ESG mutual funds and exchange-traded funds nearly doubled. The investment community understandably reacted to this with cheers. But those cheers were only for fund managers and their bottom lines. No matter what they tout as green investing, portfolio managers are legally bound (as well as financially incentivized) to do nothing that compromises profits. To advance real change in the environment simply doesn’t yield the same return . . . Oh. In early March, my sentiments were echoed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which announced it was creating a Climate and ESG Task Force to “proactively identify ESG-related misconduct” such as inaccurate or incomplete disclosures by funds and companies — an unprecedented move that suggests there might be abuses that have gone unaddressed. That is a part of what has attracted the SEC’s attention, yes, and it may well cause some difficulties for companies that have either been mis-selling themselves or their investment products. But the SEC’s initiative is a part of a more far-reaching process. First the agency would like to bring some order into how E, S, and G are defined and measured. That makes some sense. Investors who wish to base their decisions, whether it’s to buy or to sell (including selling short), on these issues ought to know how much they can rely on claims of ESG compliance and on what those claims actually mean. Those who have been so loudly touting their ESG credentials will find any arguments made by the SEC to that effect extremely difficult to resist. Sadly, the SEC appears to have wider ambitions that that. Please note this comment: Proactively addressing emerging disclosure gaps that threaten investors and the market has always been core to the SEC’s mission. What that will come to mean is that every company, whatever its previous stance on, say, climate change, will be required to disclose what it is doing in this area, a disclosure that will be used by activists as a cudgel to bring miscreants into line. But the ratchet will not stop there. What will begin as mandate to disclose will end up as an obligation on all companies to achieve certain standards — and those standards will inevitably become tougher as the years go by. To repeat myself, that is not good for shareholders, free markets, or prosperity. That would not, I suspect, worry the author of the USA Today article overmuch: Imagine the planet is a cancer patient, and climate change is the cancer. Wall Street is prescribing wheatgrass: A well-marketed, profitable idea that has no chance of curing or even slowing down the cancer. In this scenario, wheatgrass is the deadly distraction, misleading the public and delaying lifesaving measures like chemotherapy. But like giving false hope to unproven cures in the midst of a pandemic, the consequences of such irresponsibility are all too obvious. And motivation for why the industry continues to greenwash is all too obvious. I believe we are doing irreversible harm by stalling and greenwashing. And all in the name of profits . . . We’re running out of time and need to accept the truth: To fix our system and curb a growing disaster, we need government to fix the rules. Once again, those who have been pushing ESG so hard (particularly where climate change is concerned) may find themselves on tricky ground if or when they dare to argue back. So, who wrote the USA Today piece? Well, his name is Tariq Fancy, and, in the article, he explains his background: As the former chief investment officer of Sustainable Investing at BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world with $8.7 trillion in assets, I led the charge to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) into our global investments. In fact, our messaging helped mainstream the concept that pursuing social good was also good for the bottom line. Sadly, that’s all it is, a hopeful idea. In truth, sustainable investing boils down to little more than marketing hype, PR spin and disingenuous promises from the investment community. BlackRock? Oh. The Capital Record We recently launched a new series of podcasts, the Capital Record. Follow the link to see how to subscribe (it’s free!). The Capital Record, which will appear weekly, is designed to make use of another medium to deliver Capital Matters’ defense of free markets. Financier and NRI trustee David L. Bahnsen hosts discussions on economics and finance in this National Review Capital Matters podcast, sponsored by National Review Institute. Episodes feature interviews with the nation’s top business leaders, entrepreneurs, investment professionals, and financial commentators. In the ninth episode, David Bahnsen interviews Father Robert Sirico, founder of the Acton Institute. The conversation goes deep and wide around economic history and is entitled Ayn Rand Meets Religion. And the Capital Matters week that was . . . Perhaps appropriately, given the assumption of regulatory creep contained in the first section of this Capital Letter, we began the week with the Manhattan Institute’s Randall Lutter noting the use that President Biden will make of regulation to push through his agenda. Lutter wonders who will regulate the regulators: The Biden administration, supported by thin Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, may soon begin issuing regulations to achieve its policy goals. A presidential memo from last month outlines the administration’s plan for modernizing the federal regulatory-development process within the executive branch. It calls for rulemaking-process improvements to promote goals such as public health and safety, economic growth, social welfare, racial justice, environmental stewardship, human dignity, and equity. But a close reading of Biden’s memo raises questions about whether the process improvements that it envisions will suffice to provide necessary transparency and accountability in rulemaking. In fact, Congress should consider taking additional steps in order to ensure transparency and accountability and to help make regulations authorized by existing statutes more efficient and cost-effective . . . In 2000, Congress authorized but did not fund an office of regulatory analysis that would have been housed in the General Accountability Office. Congress should now authorize and fund such a body, either as a part of the GAO or as a stand-alone organization. An independent office of regulatory analysis would surely not prevent all federal regulatory excesses, either those that go beyond existing statutory authority or those that are legally sound but burden families and small businesses and curtail innovation without commensurate benefits. But it would help protect the impartiality of estimates of the economic effects of federal regulation and thereby enhance serious deliberations about specific federal regulations and the regulatory process generally. And in a troubled world in which legislative action by our elected officials may be limited and new regulations abundant, this modest step is well worth taking. It is indeed, but I am not holding my breath. PERC’s Brian Yablonski argued that private landowners ought to have a role to play in Biden’s plan to conserve 30 percent of all U.S. lands and waters by 2030: There will be a push to use old, divisive tools on public lands to score easy gains, such as designating new monuments or banning fossil-fuel development. But conserving land does not necessarily require a heavy hand from the federal government. The administration should use this moment to explore newer, more-creative market-based solutions. Indeed, whatever its instincts to the contrary, this would be its best chance of success . . . Private landowners play a vital but often overlooked role in sustaining much of what many Americans want to conserve — abundant wildlife, clean water, and vast open spaces. Altogether, private lands are home to 75 percent of the nation’s wetlands and more than 80 percent of its grasslands. Two-thirds of all threatened and endangered species depend upon private lands for the majority of their habitat. But getting landowner buy-in for a federal initiative won’t be easy in our current “red-county–blue-county” political climate. A recent survey from Duke University found that only 25 percent of rural Americans believe that the federal government, rather than states, should “take the lead” on environmental issues. To address these concerns, the Biden administration should come out strongly against the use of regulations or restrictive designations on private lands to reach its target of 30 by 30. Even the progressive Center for American Progress — in an article published in 2019 that argued for protecting 30 percent by 2030 — said that such policies “need not and must not infringe upon private property rights.” Instead, innovation and incentives should take the lead. Private-land innovators are already harnessing markets for large-landscape conservation . . . It is fair to say that Daniel J. Pilla did not like the look of Elizabeth Warren’s tax plan, which has implications that go far beyond a wealth tax, bad enough as that would be: The merits of the tax itself have been discussed at length. What has not been discussed is the new IRS-enforcement scheme that the bill would create, which would include a staggering increase in the size of the IRS, a substantial expansion of the IRS’s already-oppressive information-reporting requirements, and many more audits and collection actions. Let’s examine these elements more carefully. The bill proposes to increase the IRS’s funding by $100 billion over the next ten years. To put this in perspective, the IRS’s FY 2021 budget is $11.92 billion, up by $409 million from FY 2020. Warren’s bill would nearly double the agency’s funding for FY 2022, and leave it nearly ten times bigger by 2031. What’s more, the bill stipulates that 70 percent of the new money must be used for tax-law enforcement, compared to just 10 percent allocated for “taxpayer services” such as pre-filing assistance and education, filing and account services, and taxpayer-advocacy services. Again, for perspective, the IRS’s FY 2021 budget allocates $2.556 billion for taxpayer services and $5.213 billion, or just about twice as much, for enforcement activities such as audits, collections, litigation, and criminal investigations. Warren’s bill would give the IRS seven times more money for enforcement than for taxpayer services . . . It gets worse. But then you knew that. Charlie Cooke meanwhile didn’t think that Joe Biden had been entirely straightforward about his tax plans. Then: Joe Biden will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. Period. Now: Psaki says potential tax increase on those making $400,000 or more means that income threshold applies to “families.” One cannot square “anyone” and “families,” writes Charlie. Indeed. “Watch this space,” he adds. I think I know what will fill it. Phil Klein, meanwhile, the new editor of National Review Online (welcome!), disapproved of the fact that Chuck Schumer “is pushing Biden to remove the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes from federal taxes (known as the SALT tax cap)”: The Tax Policy Center has found that were the cap lifted, a majority of the benefits would go to the top 1 percent of taxpayers, and 96 percent of would go to the top 20 percent of taxpayers. Virtually no middle-class taxpayers would benefit from the repeal, which would reduce revenues by about $327 billion over the next five years. One effect of the tax cap was that it allowed liberal states such as Schumer’s to hike taxes while minimizing the fallout from doing so. It’s no surprise that since the cap was put in place, people have been fleeing New York and California in droves for lower-tax jurisdictions — a trend that was accelerated by those states’ abysmal handling of COVID-19. I shall say nothing. (Don’t @ me.) Tax week continued with Kevin Hassett and Matthew Jensen adding up all the stimulus packages and then running some numbers. Brace yourselves: It is possible that lower spending will eventually offset the debt from all this stimulus, but what if, as the Biden team signaled this week, the stimulus bill is paid for with tax hikes? Just to make it personal, wouldn’t you like to know what your tax bill will be for all the stimulus packages, so you can, with your usual rational panache, save in order to finance your new liability just as Friedman suggested all rational people would do? To find out, we relied on a methodology that was developed by one of us (Jensen) and his coauthor Aspen Gorry in a 2011 article. The idea is that the current distribution of taxes paid is the result of a political process that has evolved in almost Darwinian fashion over time and thus is likely to persist. Tax hikes come and go, but the basic distribution of taxes paid varies much less than you might think, with the wealthiest paying the vast majority of taxes under both Republican and Democratic administrations. It is highly unlikely that a bill as high as $5.3 trillion will be distributed differently from today’s taxes. The richest of the rich simply don’t have that much money. Once we accept that assumption that the future tax hike will be distributed according to today’s distribution of taxes, we can estimate the tax bill for each income level. How are taxes distributed? According to calculations based on the Tax-Brain software available at PSLmodels.org we found that in 2020, individuals with incomes below $75,000 paid about 12 percent of total taxes, while those with incomes between $75,000 and $200,000 paid about 34 percent of taxes, and those with incomes above that paid the rest. Assuming that pattern holds . . . [we can see] how a future tax bill associated with COVID-19 relief would be distributed. Even with the high progressivity of the current tax code, the bills are extraordinary. For those with incomes between $30,000 and $40,000, the tax hike needed today to pay for the combined stimulus packages would be about $5,000. Those with incomes between $40,000 and $50,000 would pay about $9,000, while those earning between $50,000 and $75,000 would have to fork over $16,000. That rises to $27,000 for incomes between $75,000 and $100,000, and $51,000 for incomes between $100,000 and $200,000. For higher earners, the bills climb so fast that they jump off the chart. The average for Americans with incomes between $500,000 and $1 million is $304,000. A typical American family, with $88,000 of income, faces a bill near $27,000. And speaking of stimulus, Veronique de Rugy didn’t see too much of it coming out of the latest $1.9 trillion: Even if you are sympathetic to the idea that government spending can stimulate the economy, there is no way to justify the size of the American Rescue Plan, a plan that has little to do with rescuing us but is a first step toward a progressive paradise á la Bernie Sanders, at least with the tradition tools used by Keynesian or even neoliberal thinkers. That level of spending has nothing to do with the traditional justification of filling the economy’s output gap, the difference between actual economic activity and potential output in a normal economy, unless we are willing to recognize that the economic return on this government spending (the spending multiplier) is ridiculously small — much smaller than 1. Let’s do the math: The Congressional Budget Office projects that the output gap will be $700 billion through 2023, the period when most of the $1.9 trillion in spending will take place. It means that $1.9 trillion is two or three times more than needed to fill the gap. Unless one is willing to say that the multiplier is roughly 0.37. For each dollar the government spends (and takes from the real economy), it gets $0.37 in growth. Not too glorious . . . But $1.9 trillion isn’t the end of the binge. Robert VerBruggen warned that another $2–4 trillion might be on the way, this time largely on infrastructure. There might be some projects that justify additional federal spending — which, at about $100 billion per year, already covers about a quarter of American infrastructure costs — but most infrastructure improvements can and should just be left to state and local governments. These entities can decide for themselves whether to pony up, and with an overly generous handout from the COVID bill, they’re in good financial shape. Meanwhile, there is no guarantee that infrastructure will “pay for itself” any better than tax cuts do. One can find studies claiming that every dollar of infrastructure investment creates several dollars in economic growth, but as Duranton et al. explain, the overall literature is “mixed,” with results that are sensitive to the statistical techniques used. But free-market conservatives might not have a veto here. In that case, what should they do with what leverage they have? As much as they possibly can, they should seek to include reforms that bring prices down. Infrastructure is way too expensive in this country, and if conservatives can’t prevent trillions in new spending, they should at least try to make the spending more efficient . . . Philip Cross doubted whether higher minimum wages would reduce poverty: Most studies conclude that minimum-wage hikes result in job losses, especially among the younger generation, while doing little to reduce poverty. The failure of minimum-wage laws to achieve their intended goal of helping low-income families is not surprising. Minimum-wage laws are designed to use employers to achieve a social goal at minimal cost to the government, but they incentivize firms to lower total labor costs in ways that frustrate that goal. This is because minimum-wage laws have contradictory effects: They help a small number of full-time workers at the expense of others, especially those who lose job opportunities . . . Almost all the evidence for the impact of higher minimum wages on jobs is based on the relatively small increases that historically have been the norm. The Democratic proposal is more in line with the sizable increase made by Canadian provincial governments in Ontario (32 percent) and Alberta (36 percent) when, a few years ago, they boosted their minimum wage to $14 and $15 an hour, respectively. Economists expect these very large hikes eventually will result in disproportionately more job losses because outsized increases give employers more incentive to cut costs while unable to make the subtle adjustments to lower nonwage benefits or higher labor productivity that help firms control overall costs. One mitigating factor for the proposed U.S. federal minimum-wage increase is that it starts from a much lower initial wage rate than in either Ontario or Alberta. This also, however, magnifies the shock of moving to a $15 an hour wage. So far, the sharp hikes in the minimum wages for Alberta and Ontario in 2018 have had a negative impact on youth employment. The youth-employment rate fell by a full point in Ontario between late 2017 and early 2020 (before the pandemic began), while in Alberta it dropped by half a point over the same period. By comparison, the youth-employment rate in all of Canada rose by nearly 2 percentage points over the same period. Not having a job lowers the earnings profile of young people for years . . . The CEI’s Iain Murray argued that decentralizing social media was the way to approach the current conundrum over Big Tech and its control over speech: Before the “great de-platforming” following the events at the Capitol on January 6, defenders of a laissez-faire approach to social media were able to tell those unhappy with Big Tech’s content moderation decisions to simply switch platforms. But when Amazon Web Services removed Parler from its cloud hosting, making the app impossible to access, the case against a government crackdown became less convincing. But if given some time to innovate in an environment free from stifling regulation, the market may yet produce a solution in the form of decentralized social media. It seems everyone is concerned about “Big Tech” these days. The Left is worried about its role in spreading misinformation — both actual and perceived. The Right is worried about what they see as anti-conservative bias on the part of tech companies. Even libertarians, who regard these two concerns as misplaced, worry about cronyism and a disturbing tendency to cozy up to authoritarian regimes. And the Big Tech firms themselves say they need to be regulated — on their own terms. But compelling companies to quiet the “hate speech” du jour will displease conservatives and libertarians. Forcing companies to carry all speech will anger the Left and libertarians. And doing nothing will annoy the Left and Right alike. The good news is that we already have a possible path out of this impasse: disintermediation. In practical terms, that means replacing the current generation of social-media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Parler, with decentralized social media — a different infrastructure where there is no central server. Instead of a company owning and controlling the site, the users themselves would control content moderation and other management of the network . . . Glenn Hubbard, a former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, asked how to “build back better”: Policy-makers are often impatient with the extended time it takes for bridges to make a difference. If a community is hurting because of imports or technology, why not just put in temporary tariffs or other protections (e.g., a wall)? Very simply, because to do so would be to postpone the inevitable work that all communities must do in order to participate in a dynamic economy. More important, walls are almost always inequitable. Tariffs on steel might temporarily help a few steelmaking towns, but they ultimately operate at the cost of many more manufacturing towns with falling revenue because of higher prices for a key input. Protections usually favor well-connected groups at the expense of underprivileged communities trying to make it the usual way. Adam Smith, the father of modern economics, understood this dynamic as well as anyone did. In his day, mercantilist thinkers thought that the wealth of nations consisted of stocks of gold or silver. They wanted to increase those stocks, the better to fund wars and explorations. They convinced kings to intervene in markets to limit competition at home and abroad for favored activities. Trade surpluses were good, trade deficits bad, and state-sanctioned monopolies generated more revenue for the crown. For Smith, the wealth of a nation lay in its potential for consumption by the great mass of ordinary people. He wanted to make the economic pie as large as possible. The consumer, not the crown or court, was Smith’s economic king. To expand this wealth, Smith promoted free markets and competition guided by the invisible hand. These forces reconciled self-interest with the expanding pie for everyone. He wanted everyone, even those without connections, to be able to compete, so he encouraged education and other kinds of preparation. Mass flourishing was his goal. Today’s economy is more complex and disruptive than that of Smith’s day, but we still need broad participation. That’s the only way to keep raising living standards for more people, and bring economic justice to formerly marginalized groups. Participation is also good for its own sake. Think of mass flourishing as being “in the groove” of the dynamic economy, akin to psychologists’ concept of flow. Like flow, flourishing requires individuals who can raise their game to keep up with wherever the economy goes. People feel a sense of belonging in the economy when they work in open markets. They don’t get that sense when we try to protect them with walls. Well-connected workers will get those protected jobs, while other people will remain stuck. It’s far better to let consumers’ tastes and incomes shape the opportunities for firms and the employment patterns that follow. And once you start a bit of tinkering in the economy, everyone wants favors, and pretty soon you’ve smothered the economy’s dynamism inside a series of well-intentioned walls . . . Jimmy Quinn described how the Beijing regime had used capital as one of the ways in which it reined in Hong Kong: Even in the earliest years of the period following the city’s 1997 handover from the U.K. to China, the Chinese regime’s willingness to use flex its financial muscle as a way of asserting control over the life of the city was already apparent. As a result of the 2003 Closer Economic Partnership Agreement, trade between Hong Kong and the mainland tripled over the ensuing decade. The growing influx of mainland cash degraded Hong Kong’s financial regulations, allowing Chinese firms to take charge of its capital markets. In 2004, mainland corporations accounted for 31 percent of Hong Kong’s stock market by market capitalization; by 2019, that figure had risen to about 71 percent. Naturally, Beijing turned its increasing control of Hong Kong capital flows into a political weapon with which it would eventually beat down the city’s pro-democracy opposition. The report notes that as the regime gained greater clout within Hong Kong-based multinational corporations, it installed party loyalists in key positions within them. And not coincidentally, during the protests against an extradition law proposed by the city’s chief executive in 2019, a number of businesses restricted the political speech of, and in some cases fired, employees for supporting the democracy movement, while banks, such as HSBC, closed accounts used to support the protesters . . . Steve Hanke and Robert Simon argued that: Bitcoin clearly falls short of meeting the four standard criteria to be designated as a currency. Accordingly, it should not be viewed as a currency but as a speculative asset with a fundamental value of zero. That being said, Bitcoin does have an objective market price. That price is determined by speculators operating in a whirlpool in which they are purchasing an asset with very little or no utility in the hope of selling it later at a higher price: greater fools and all that . . . Thanks to ease of entry and competition, inferior cryptocurrency products will struggle, in the end, to survive. Just look at Bitcoin. Although its market capitalization has skyrocketed, Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market has fallen from 94 percent in April 2013 to 61 percent today. Eventually, Bitcoin’s current limited use value will likely be eclipsed by the offerings of superior challengers. So, just what might an effective competitor look like? It would be in the form of a private cryptocurrency board. A traditional currency board issues a currency that is freely convertible at an absolutely fixed exchange rate with a foreign anchor currency or gold. Therefore, under a currency-board arrangement, there are no capital controls. The currency issued by a currency board is backed 100 percent with anchor-currency reserves. So, with a currency board, its currency is simply a clone of its anchor currency. Currency boards have existed in about 70 countries, and none have failed — including the North Russian currency board installed on November 11, 1918, during the Russian Civil War. What all currency boards — past and present — have in common is that they are public institutions, but there is no requirement that currency boards be publicly owned. A private cryptocurrency board would be the ideal institutional arrangement for the crypto world. For example, its home offices and reserves could be located in Switzerland, a safe-haven financial center, and it could be governed under Swiss law. It could be operated with a small staff, as is the case with all traditional currency boards. As for its anchor, it could be a currency issued by a central bank, or gold, which is not issued by a sovereign. Furthermore, given its digital nature, the balance-sheet information of a private cryptocurrency board, including its reserves, could be publicly available and audited by independent auditors on a regular basis. With such a system, the crypto world would finally have a product that is more than just a speculative house of cards. Our chart guy, Joseph Sullivan, suggested that our understanding of the growth in international trade owed more than is understood to the growth in international borders: As empires crumble, new sovereign states with new national borders of their own are born, and trade across national borders increases accordingly. In 1920, the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires had recently collapsed in the wake of World War I. While the empires of Western European powers such as the United Kingdom and France would not start their collapse until the 1950s, the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s triggered the most recent of the upward waves in national land border visible on the chart. All in all, miles of land border slightly more than tripled from 41,920 in 1920 to 132,940 in 2019, as international trade’s share of GDP slightly less than tripled from 21.7 percent in 1920 to 60.3 percent in 2019. The broad similarity in the size of their increase — both roughly tripled — suggests their rise together is no coincidence. But stability, once variation in the quantity of national land border is factored in, may be the most remarkable attribute of international trade’s role in the world economy. In the 100 years that span 1920 to 2019, international trade’s share of world GDP never dipped below 0.21 percent or above 0.51 percent. These upper and lower bounds have also been retraced with a regularity that suggests they may be more than coincidence. The border-adjusted low of 0.21 percent of world GDP per 1,000 miles of national land border was reached in the Great Depression of 1932 as well as at the height of the Cold War in 1967. The overall series high of 0.51 percent came in 1920, when far less national border existed than today. Since 2000, the quantity of border has stayed roughly stable, and international trade’s share of world GDP per thousand miles of national border has not budged above the 0.46 percent it registered in four separate years, including in 2019. Some today worry about this lack of new growth in international trade’s share of world GDP. If history is any guide, their best bets for unlocking that growth would be for secessionist movements in places like Catalonia or Scotland to succeed. But many proponents of deepening international trade are also opponents of new national borders. They may have, then, an internal contradiction to resolve: If you’re applauding the growth of international trade over the last 100 years, you have the birth of new national borders to thank. Jerry Bowyer pointed out that the Fed’s “no change” stance was really a change: The Fed is moving the goal posts, giving itself more permission to keep the game going. Gold, crypto, forex, and inflation-protected treasury bonds all were up in response, though there were reversals subsequently, especially on Thursday when markets reacted to other news, including an unexpectedly weak jobless-claims report and rising concerns about global supply chains. Markets sifted through the new data and sold off treasuries (raising yields) and stocks, particularly tech stocks that tend to be more interest-rate sensitive because of long time horizons. Perhaps investors are looking at both the Fed and the economy and realizing that there are limits to how much real economic good money creation can accomplish. I think that, in making their initial reflationary bet, the markets had things right and may even be underestimating the radical nature of the Fed’s policy agenda. The Fed made it clear last year that it intended to keep “inflation moderately above 2% for some time.” It also reiterated this week that it “will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time.” In other words, the goal isn’t just to get PCE inflation above 2 percent, but also to raise the average above that level. That average includes the past two years of PCE inflation averaging only 1.3 percent, and only 1.5 percent since the end of the Great Recession. The math is pretty clear. If the Fed aims for four years of average PCE inflation of 2 percent, and the past two years averaged only 1.3 percent, then the next two years will have to average 2.7 percent. And to add fuel to the fire (or is it firewater to the punchbowl?), that target is a PCE target. But CPI inflation runs about one-third higher. So, if the Fed is giving itself permission for a PCE party of more than 2.7 percent, it is giving itself permission for a CPI party of more than 3 percent “for some time.” And all of that just includes the inflation it wants, not inflationary policies foisted upon it by the implications of yet more Biden spending, or, for that matter, possible minimum-wage-hike effects on unemployment that will force the Fed to adjust its policies to accommodate the NAIRU jacket in which it has now wrapped itself . . . Jon Hartley and Andy Puzder were more sanguine about the inflationary prospects: Inflation has begun increasing but, to this point, only nominally so. It is important to keep in mind that the Fed recently shifted its monetary framework to “flexible average inflation targeting” over the long run. Since we’ve seen drops in inflation over the past year, we think that the Fed’s current accommodative policies are the right framework to make sure inflation runs at an average of 2 percent over the long run. Recently, we have seen little increase in core inflation rates, which exclude gas and food prices. U.S. core CPI year-over-year inflation has been running at 1.3 percent through February compared with the 1.7 percent headline number, which includes oil prices. Rapidly rising oil prices (Brent crude-oil prices rose from about $50 per barrel at the beginning of the year to $70 per barrel as of this writing) are largely responsible for the nominal increase in headline inflation. Core year-over-year PCE inflation (the Fed’s preferred measure) has been running at 1.5 percent through January, still well below the Fed’s 2 percent long-run target. Expectations for future inflation also remain low. Real yields on ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities (Treasury bonds indexed to inflation to protect investors from the negative effects of rising prices) have risen by 0.4 percent since the beginning of the year, reflecting improved U.S. investment prospects while also suggesting that headline ten-year inflation expectations have increased by only 0.3 percent. The M2 money stock (a measure for the amount of currency in circulation) has increased by a meaningful 20 percent since the passage of the CARES Act, understandably raising inflation concerns. But, it has leveled off since, suggesting a one-time increase. A one-time increase shows up more meaningfully in five-year inflation expectations (which are up 0.6 percent since January 1) compared with ten-year inflation expectations (which have risen only 0.3 percent). This is not to downplay the potential for inflationary pressures down the road. With the passage of the Democrats’ recent $1.9 trillion so-called COVID-relief American Rescue Plan Act, there is certainly a risk that the economy could overheat. The fact is that the economy would have substantially improved this year — and may well have done so without dramatic inflationary pressure — if the Biden administration had done nothing. Unfortunately, it likely did too much in its effort to “go big.” . . . Finally, we produced the Capital Note, our “daily” (well, Tuesday–Friday, anyway, though this week Friday Note mysteriously went missing). Topics covered included: China’s tech crackdown, Dalio’s dollar doom, Ashworth’s response, a look at China’s advantages in entrepreneurship, the FOMC meeting, tech stocks tumble, Treasurys climb, the risks of forward guidance, priorities, priorities, and Danone’s management change, priorities, priorities, genocide and climate change, earmarks, bubble watch, and price to story ratios.

  • The Flag Smashers Are Crucial to the Story of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

    Here's what you need to know about the mysterious masked vigilantes.

  • Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

    Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign. The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by China's state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrived at Cairo’s international airport early Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that the shipment was a gift from China meant to bolster cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the virus.

  • LOFT quietly announces decision to cut extended sizes. Plus-size advocates call it an 'unexpected rejection'

    Cece Olisa and The Power of Plus respond to the retailer's divisive decision.

  • CBP Asks to Fly Migrants to Canadian Border for Processing amid Surge: Report

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have requested airplanes to fly migrants to the U.S.-Canadian border for processing amid a surge in illegal crossings at the southern border, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Border officials asked CBP to make the request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after 1,000 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, crossed the Rio Grande into South Texas on Friday morning, while another 1,000 who crossed on Thursday night were still waiting to be processed, according to an email reviewed by the Post. The agency has not determined which northern states would receive the migrants. Two Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed that the action was under consideration. The influx of at least 2,000 migrants into the area through Thursday night and Friday morning came as CBP struggled to receive new arrivals, with many migrants waiting hours outdoors before processing. A record number of over 4,500 unaccompanied minors are currently being held in Border Patrol detention facilities. As of Wednesday, over 9,500 migrant children were held in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services. DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the southern border on Friday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to review the situation. One of those lawmakers, Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), wrote on Twitter on Friday that the Biden administration “is trying their best to uphold the rule of law with humanity,” blaming the crisis in part on “the mess Trump left them.” Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio), another lawmaker on the trip, said that the surge of migrants began because of the Biden administration’s “dismantling of the previous administration’s policies with no consideration of the ramifications.” President Biden has rescinded several Trump-era immigration restrictions, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. The Biden administration has also advocated a sweeping immigration reform bill that would establish a path to citizenship for some illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S. However, while Biden and other administration officials have warned migrants not to make the journey north, Mayorkas predicted earlier this week that the current influx will break a 20-year record. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, a migrant from Honduras, told the New York Times on Sunday. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” Pérez and her son, who has cerebral palsy, attempted to cross the border but were expelled back to Mexico.

  • Health expert Dr. Dean Blumberg says COVID-19 variants are cause for concern

    UC Davis Health pediatrician and infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg spoke to KCRA 3 about the importance of getting more people vaccinated as variant strains are detected and spread.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • 'We need time': Nordic caution keeps AstraZeneca shots on hold

    Denmark, Sweden and Norway said on Friday they needed more time to decide whether to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine while Finland joined them in putting the shots on hold, even though the EU drug watchdog said the benefits outweighed any risks. "We need time to get to the bottom of this," Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority, told reporters on Friday. Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

  • Wall Street drops as bond yields rise

    Rising Treasury yields and coronavirus concerns sent Wall Street south Thursday. The benchmark Treasury yield spiked to a 14-month high one day after the Fed ramped up its U.S. growth forecast, and that hurt rate-sensitive tech stocks like Apple and Amazon. Stocks tumbled further after France declared a lockdown in Paris and other regions. The Nasdaq dropped 3%. The S&P 500 and Dow both retreated from record highs, with the S&P down 1-and-a-half percent and the blue chip index falling a half percent. Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel says the charts signal that Treasury yields will continue to rise even though the Fed has vowed to keep rates low. “It continues to be a situation where we have to watch rising yields very closely but also watching levels on the Nasdaq given that that index peaked in mid-February.”Over on the Big Board, Dollar General shares dropped nearly 5%. The discount retailer warned that the rush to stock up on cheaper goods amid the health crisis may be waning faster than expected as the economy reopens. But shares of AMC Entertainment, which got slammed last year as people stayed home, rose 3%. The movie theater operator said 98% of its U.S. locations would be open starting Friday.

  • David Dobrik shed over 66 million YouTube views in 1 day amid growing backlash to past content and Vlog Squad allegations

    According to Social Blade, Dobrik lost more than 66 million views Friday, a possible indicator videos were deleted from his channel.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $370-a-head party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man who discovered world's only prehistoric underwater cave paintings breaks silence on Paris rivalry

    When French diver Henri Cosquer stumbled upon the world's only prehistoric cave paintings reached from under the sea in 1991 off Marseille, some Parisian experts laughed off his claims of caveman penguin art as Provence hyperbole. Those claims turned out to be entirely true and saw the Cosquer Cave - whose entrance lies 37 metres (120ft) under the waves - hailed France’s “undersea Lascaux”. Now Mr Cosquer, in his 70s, is about to have the last laugh as an exact copy of the fabulous discovery that bears his name will soon open to the public in Marseille. Experts around France are putting the finishing touches to a perfect facsimile of the Cosquer Cave - the only one in the world with an entrance below present-day sea level where cave art has been preserved from the flooding that occurred when the seas rose after the end of the last Ice Age. The original contains a bestiary of 500 drawings of 11 different species, including horses, bison, aurochs, ibex, chamois, saiga antelope, red and megaloceros deer and a cave lion. However, unique to the cave are sea animals including penguins, auks, seals and jellyfish-like creatures. The cave also contains a depiction of what some have dubbed the first prehistoric murder, showing a human with a seal's head shot through by a spear.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • A British Woman Vanished in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Her American Boyfriend Has Stopped Cooperating.

    U.S. Virgin Islands Police DepartmentFor almost two weeks, police have been desperately searching for Sarm Heslop, a British flight attendant who vanished from a boat off the coast of the U.S. Virgin Islands.That search, however, has become increasingly harder after her American boyfriend, 44-year-old Ryan Bane, stopped cooperating with police and barred them from searching the vessel. To make matters worse, it appears Bane has a history of domestic violence, his ex-wife said in a new interview.Now, Heslop’s friends and family are fed up.“We are shocked and distraught that Sarm is missing. We would like assurance that the authorities in the Virgin Islands are doing everything possible to find her and that the investigation into our beautiful and cherished daughter’s disappearance includes a comprehensive fingertip search of the boat,” her family said in a Saturday statement.“Our daughter is a UK citizen and we ask for all of the support that the UK authorities have to offer. We will never give up looking for Sarm and we still have hope of finding her safe.”Virgin Islands Police say Heslop, 41, was last seen on the vessel Siren Song—which is owned by Bane—on March 7 after the pair went out to dinner. Hours later, at around 2:30 a.m., Bane called authorities to report her missing.When officers arrived at the boat, moored in Frank Bay, St. John, Bane said that the pair had sailed from St. Thomas and had gone to bed around 10 p.m. Bane explained that he was woken about four hours later to the ship’s anchor alarm, and noticed his girlfriend was gone.But soon after officers performed an initial land search and asked Bane to contact the U.S. Coast Guard, the 44-year-old Michigan native lawyered up and barred police from his boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it was first alerted to the incident at around 11:46 am on March 8—when Bane called to say his girlfriend may have fallen off the 47-foot catamaran.#USVI: Ryan Bane, 44, the boyfriend of a British woman who is missing told officers his girlfriend Sarm Heslop, 41, might have fallen overboard from their catamaran after he woke up at 'around 2am' on Monday and 'realised that she was not on board.' pic.twitter.com/VNY6XCNRqf— CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) March 14, 2021 “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. "Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.”Heslop’s friends and family are outraged by Bane’s decision not to cooperate with authorities.Andrew Baldwin, who has known Heslop for more than 25 years, said in a statement that the “timeline” of his best friend’s disappearance “does not make sense.”“We know they had dinner in a local restaurant and left at 10 p.m. What we don’t know is what happened in those intervening hours,” the 41-year-old said in a statement, noting that it took Bane almost 10 hours to call the Coast Guard that night.Baldwin added that Heslop’s “phone, passport, and all [her] belongings were left on the boat” and insisted that “she would not just disappear, leaving no trace.”“She is savvy and sensible, it’s not like her at all, it just doesn’t add up,” he said, adding that he found it extremely suspicious that Bane’s lawyer had denied local officers’ requests to search the boat.“Given that Sarm lived on the boat with Mr. Bane and he claims she has gone missing from that boat it would be natural for this to be the first place for police to search. We struggle to understand why, as we hear, he would not permit this to happen and we continue to ask for a thorough search of Siren Song given that it is almost two weeks since Sarm went missing,” Baldwin added.“We are asking for an urgent and immediate investigation into this incident as her friends here at home are devastated and just need her disappearance to be made a critical priority as there also seem to be many discrepancies in the timeline of what we have heard.”But Bane’s lawyer, David Cattie, insisted that Bane’s timeline is not suspicious—and that he after he contacted 911 on March 8 he “traveled to meet members of the [Virgin Islands Police Department] to give a statement regarding Sarm.”“Later that morning, the US Coast Guard came to Mr. Bane’s vessel (Siren Song) at Mr. Bane’s request,” Cattie said in a statement to Fox News. “Multiple USCG officers boarded the vessel and interviewed Mr. Bane on the vessel. Mr. Bane, at the request of Sarm’s family, then turned over her personal belongings to [the Virgin Islands Police Department], including her cell phone, iPad, passport, etc.”The lawyer, however, did not appear to comment on why his client is no longer speaking with the police. Cattie did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.For Cori Stevenson, her ex-husband’s decision not to cooperate is suspicious—but not all that surprising given his alleged violent past. In an interview with CrimeOnline, Stevenson said Bane was allegedly abusive during their six-year relationship that ended in 2014.The alleged abuse prompted at least one police report in 2011, and Bane was charged with simple assault against Stevenson. Stevenson told CrimeOnline she has been communicating with the Virgin Islands police about her ex-husband’s past.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.