‘He will be forgotten.’ Parkland families face school shooter as life sentence looms

As a Broward judge is set Wednesday afternoon to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison, more families of his victims vented their anger and frustration that he managed to avoid the death penalty.

The families spoke during the second day of Cruz’s sentencing hearing for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

Annika Dworet, whose 17-year-old son Nicholas was shot and killed, read the names of all the dead.

“After today, nobody will speak of this killer,” Dworet said. “He will be forgotten.”

Lori Alhadeff recalled trying to warm her daughter Alyssa’s cold body at the medical examiner’s office after the shooting. “She deserved so much more time on this earth,” she said, looking at Cruz seated feet away in a red jail jumpsuit. “My hope for you is that the pain of what you did to my family burns and traumatizes you every day.”

Alyssa’s father, Ilan Alhadeff, decried the justice system. “Do I see this as accountability? Absolutely not,” he said. “What I see is the system values this animal’s life over the 17 who are now dead. You skirted the death penalty and are nothing but a coward.”

After nearly three months of trial, a Broward County jury on Oct. 13 rejected the death penalty as punishment for Florida’s deadliest school shooting, leading for calls to revamp Florida’s death-penalty law. Under Florida law, as in nearly every other death-penalty state, jurors must be unanimous in their recommendation for execution.

Three jurors voted for life. Defense attorneys had called for mercy, depicting Cruz as a mentally troubled teen who suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder caused by his biological mother drinking heavily while pregnant.

The verdict for life was binding — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer could not override the decision, although she did not sentence Cruz right away. Instead, she set a sentencing hearing to allow relatives of the victims to have a final word.

Story continues

On Tuesday, victims’ families gave their final remarks, addressing Cruz in a series of emotional and often fiery statements.

The widow of slain athletic director Christopher Hixon told Cruz she hoped “your name and story will be erased from existence.” The sister of 14-year-old Alaina Petty decried that “every single twisted little freak” hoping to commit mass murder will look at Cruz’s case as a blueprint “to get away with it.”

Some families also criticized members of the Broward Public Defender’s Office, which represented Cruz and persuaded a jury to spare his life. Defense attorneys objected, leading to a tense exchange between the judge and one assistant public defender, who was booted from the courtroom.