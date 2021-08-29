Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$878k in the last 12 months

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Forian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Martin Wygod made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$10.02 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$10.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Forian share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Forian insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$11.06 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Forian Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Forian insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$69k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Forian insiders own about US$178m worth of shares (which is 54% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Forian Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Forian. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Forian has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

