Fork Over Love sets December meal distributions, holiday giving opportunities
Dec. 4—Fork Over Love has four meal distributions planned for December, as well as the return of the holiday "Whole Heart" campaign.
Upcoming Meal Distributions
—Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m.
Walk/Drive Up
Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Yatesville
—Thursday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m.
Hazleton Integration Project
This is a walk-up event. Park in parking lot for assistance.
225 East 4th St., Hazleton, PA 18201
—Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m.
West Side Career & Technology Center
75 Evans St., Kingston
Walk/Drive Up
—Friday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Youth Enrichment Project Resource Fair
Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center
36 South Washington S., Wilkes-Barre
Cold lunches for children and families attending the Resource Fair; first come, first served.
—Whole Heart Campaign
Fork Over Love is also re-introducing the "Whole Heart" campaign for the holidays. You can't underestimate the power of a hot meal delivered with love, especially during the holidays.
Donate between now and the end of the year and your name will be placed on a heart sticker on a meal for distribution to show just how much you care for your community.
During this season of giving each donation will nourish bellies and hearts alike.
Donate to the "Whole Heart" at — forkoverlove.org — or text FORK to 801801
Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for FREE.
Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.
To find or offer help, visit — forkoverlove.org.