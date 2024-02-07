Forklift collides with fire truck in St. George, putting fire truck out of service

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George Fire Department fire truck is out of service after it collided with a forklift Tuesday afternoon.

The fire truck was reportedly parked on 1000 East on a medical call. Due to limited access, the truck was staged in the center turn lane, SGFD said.

At the same time, a forklift taking supplies to a student housing construction project was traveling up the center turn lane with an obstructed view.

The forklift hit the fire truck head on, causing damage to the truck and placing it out of service, SGFD said.

“We are grateful that the forklift driver nor our fire crew were injured in the accident,” SGFD posted on their social media.

