Form 6 strikes again: Four of the five McIntosh Town Council members have resigned

MCINTOSH — The state's new requirement for elected officials to reveal their assets, liabilities and other personal financial information has taken a toll on several small municipalities throughout Florida. Locally, the Dunnellon mayor and one city council member chose to resign rather than file Form 6.

Now comes the Town of McIntosh, where on Thursday four of the five council members turned in their resignations.

Here's what we know:

Where is McIntosh, Florida?

In Marion County, north of Ocala and roughly 20 miles south of Gainesville. U.S. 441 runs through the middle of town. McIntosh has a rich history and hosts an annual festival each fall. The population is less than 1,000.

Thousands of people attended the 2019 McIntosh 1890s Festival.

Who resigned from the town council?

Susan Sindledecker, Melinda Jones, Mark Naworensky and Scott Mullikin.

Why did the McIntosh council members resign?

The consensus among the four is that they were not willing to complete Form 6.

Are there any elected officials left in McIntosh?

Just council member Frank Ciotti and Mayor Marshall Roddy.

All about Form 6

Ciotti, in a interview with a Star-Banner reporter on Friday morning, said those in office at bigger cities have been required to fill out Form 6. But he said those representing smaller communities, such as McIntosh, were exempt.

Ciotti said McIntosh officials are not paid. He believes the ones who have left felt their privacy was unnecessarily being invaded. Ciotti, who is retired, said he has considered leaving.

What happens next in McIntosh?

The lone council member said the mayor doesn't have a vote. They are reaching out to the governor, asking him to appoint two people on the council so they can have a quorum and conduct business.

Ciotti said a few people have expressed an interest in serving the town. Those selected to the council must complete Form 6 and more than likely will face an electoral challenge in 2024.

Can the town council operate temporarily with just one member?

Technically, yes. Ciotti said he now serves as council president and he has been authorized to sign checks and spend money as needed. Ciotti said McIntosh has an excellent town manager who's capable of handing day-to-day operations. The town is "in good shape financially."

The view of former council member Scott Mullikin

As a non-paid council member, Mullikin told a Star-Banner reporter, he has a problem with the state requirement to expose his financial information for anyone to see. He said he weighed his decision for several weeks and hopes his fellow residents understand his position.

What is Form 6?: Why are so many elected officials abruptly resigning across Florida because of Form 6?

Council meets once a month, plus occasional special meetings and workshops.

What other Florida municipalities are reporting Form 6 issues?

Similar resignations have been reported in North Palm Beach Village, Naples, St. Pete Beach, Cedar Key, Williston, Daytona Beach Shores, Fort Myers Beach, Jacksonville Beach and the small Polk County town of Eagle Lake.

