What Form Of Self-Care (That Costs Less Than $15) Do You Highly Recommend?
It's safe to say that we all, universally, have gone through a lot the last year and a half. In order to deal, maybe you've found an inexpensive form of self-care that you can't stop recommending?
Maybe it's as simple as revisiting a "comfort" TV show.
Disney+
Or perhaps you've started meditating and use a specific app that you really like.
NBC
Or maybe you've found a new favorite coffee shop and reward yourself with a drink at the end of each week.
nickelodeon