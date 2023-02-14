Formal charges expected next week for woman who shot terminally ill husband in hospital

Prosecutors expect to decide by the end of next week what formal charges to file against a 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Police charged Ellen Gilland with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But prosecutors have not yet decided on what charges to formally file against her, Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones said during a hearing Tuesday.

"The state is asking for a two-week pass," Trigones said. "I do expect charges to be filed by the end of next week."

Circuit Judge Karen Foxman explained to Gilland the process, including why they had to keep her on the docket.

"Are you speaking to me?" Gilland said as she sat in a wheelchair before the judge.

"Yes," Foxman replied.

"I'm sorry. I'm hard of hearing," Gilland replied.

The judge explained again.

"So the state has not made a filing decision on your case yet. They are asking for a two-week pass," Foxman said. "I imagine your attorney is probably not here because he filed a written plea of not guilty. We had to keep you on the docket because we did not have a charging document."

With that, the brief hearing was over and Gilland was wheeled out of the courtroom to be returned to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Gilland, of New Smyrna Beach, has been held at the jail since Jan. 21, when she shot and killed her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in his hospital room, according to police.

Ellen Gilland to remain in jail

Foxman on Friday denied a request by Gilland's defense attorneys, including Matthew Ferry, to set a $50,000 bond in the case, so she could have the chance to be released. Ferry said Gilland had nieces she could live with and she would not have access to firearms.

Trigones opposed setting bond, saying Gilland had pointed the gun at hospital workers and fired it at police.

Ellen Gilland is wheeled out of a bond hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Daytona Beach Police Det. Collin Howell testified Friday that Jerry Gilland was shot on the left side of his head, behind his ear. He said Ellen Gilland held the 38-caliber revolver and pulled the trigger while her husband held on to her wrist.

Howell testified that when a nurse entered the room after the shooting, Gilland pointed the gun at him.

Next, a security guard entered the room, according to the detective.

“She told him, ‘I have a gun. You need to leave,’ and she further indicated that she mentioned she will shoot if he doesn’t leave,” Howell testified.

According to a report, Gilland kept the .38-caliber revolver pointed at the hospital room door while talking with officers outside.

The 3.5-hour standoff ended when SWAT team members armed with firearms and another with a Taser entered the room, Howell testified. The team member tried to use the stun gun on Gilland, but missed, and she fired her gun. The bullet hit a ceiling tile, Howell said. They were then able to take her into custody.

Ellen and Jerry Gilland 'happily married,' believed to have planned shooting

During the hearing Friday, Dr. Jeffrey A. Danziger, a psychiatrist, testified for the defense that he did not believe Gilland posed a threat to herself or the community. Danziger said that Gilland, who had no criminal record before the incident, had no history of violence. Gilland and her husband were "happily married" for 53 years, according to a motion. Gilland had worked as a special education teacher in Volusia and Lake counties, Danziger said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference following the incident that investigators believe the couple planned the shooting about three weeks earlier.

He said Gilland’s terminally ill husband intended to fire the handgun himself but “did not have the strength,” Young said, “so she had to carry it out for him.”

Gilland had planned to turn the gun on herself, but was unable to go through with it, he added.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman who shot ill husband in Florida hospital awaits formal charges