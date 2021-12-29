Formal charges filed against 'belligerent' former Eaton officer

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former reserve officer with the Eaton Police Department has been formally charged with intimidation over comments she made to Indiana State Police troopers while off-duty.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office on Wednesday charged Jaime L. Burris, 45, of Yorktown, with the Level 6 felony intimidation charge, which carries up to 30 months in prison.

Also filed against Burris in Delaware Circuit Court 3 were misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

State police were investigating after a vehicle slid off the roadway at Ind. 28 and Walnut Street about 3 a.m. on Dec. 11 when Burris, a passenger in the SUV, reportedly became "very belligerent and verbally aggressive," according to an affidavit.

Burris also reportedly told the troopers they were fortunate she didn't have access to her handgun, and noted her skills in using the firearm.

Investigators later found a gun in the SUV.

After her arrest, Burris resigned from her part-time, volunteer position with the Eaton department.

The driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Benjamin Z. Renz of Eaton, was charged Tuesday in Muncie City Court with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

A breath test conducted on Renz, a Muncie firefighter, measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.133. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

A breath test conducted on Burris measured her BAC at 0.173.

