Formal charges filed in assault on woman who was shot in her face

A 34-year-old Dayton man remains in jail on formal felony charges accusing him of shooting a woman in her face two weeks ago.

>> South Carolina man arrested, accused of murder in Dayton shooting

A Montgomery County grand jury handed up the charges on Jeffrey Belcher, who police said was identified through statements from the victim and others, county Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office said Wednesday afternoon.

According to the evidence the grand jury considered, police were dispatched on the evening of July 12 to a reported shooting in the area of North Irwin Street and Prudent Avenue. They located a victim on North Irwin. She was taken to a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to her face.

The grand jury’s true bill accuses Belcher of single counts of felonious assault with deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious physical harm and having weapons as felon involved in an offense of violence.

Belcher has a lengthy criminal history and he has been sentenced to prison at least five times, according to Heck’s office. He was released from prison most recently on June 30.

Belcher, who remains in the county jail on a $50,000 bond, is to be arraigned Aug. 1, according to the prosecutor’s office.