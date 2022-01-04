Formal charges filed in Muncie infant's injuries

MUNCIE, Ind. — The parents of a Muncie infant were formally charged Tuesday with felonies stemming from their baby's injuries, which included rib fractures.

Faith Leann Sharrock, 21, and Jason Wade Gregory, 32, were arrested on Christmas, after their son had been transferred by air ambulance from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Muncie police investigators had been told on Dec. 24 that the baby, then at the Muncie hospital, had several broken ribs, along with a fracture of his clavicle that was in the process of healing.

Sharrock reportedly admitted to Kris Swanson, a Muncie Police Department sergeant, that she had squeezed her child "hard, with both hands," when she became frustrated with him.

On Tuesday, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office charged Sharrock with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. along with battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, and two more counts of neglect.

The three most serious charges are Level 3 felonies carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Gregory was charged, in Delaware Circuit Court 3, with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and two other neglect counts.

Sharrock and Gregory both admitted to "regular drug use," Swanson wrote in an affidavit, and they acknowledged noticing "the bruising on (their son's) body" when bathing him.

Both parents continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday. Sharrock was being held under a $60,000 bond, while Gregory's bond was set at $50,000.

