Formal charges filed in Muncie slayings; no decision on capital punishment

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men on Tuesday were formally charged in last week's slayings of three members of a local family.

Devin Xavier Myers, who will observe his 28th birthday Wednesday in the Delaware County jail, is charged with three counts of murder — in the slayings of Malcolm E. Perdue, 69; Kyndra K. Swift, 51, and Kyler Ryan Musick, 19.

Purdue and Swift were fatally shot on July 13 during an armed home invasion in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street.

Musick — who was Purdue's grandson and Swift's nephew — died elsewhere, also as a result of being shot. His body was found July 14 near Prairie Creek Reservoir.

Documents filed Tuesday said the teenager had died on July 12.

Myer's co-defendant, 27-year-old Daniel Lamar Jones of Muncie, is also charged with murder in the deaths of Perdue and Swift.

Both men are also charged with armed robbery, criminal confinement, conspiracy to commit robbery and obstruction of justice. Jones faces an additional count of resisting law enforcement.

In Indiana, the maximum sentence for a murder conviction is 65 years in prison — unless capital punishment is pursued.

Hoffman said Tuesday he was still considering whether he would pursue a death sentence stemming from last week's triple homicide, calling it "premature" to make that decision while the investigation is ongoing.

In a release, the prosecutor noted that if convicted of any of the charges filed Tuesday, both Myers and Jones would qualify for enhanced sentences as habitual offenders.

Myers has been convicted of battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, theft of a firearm and theft.

Jones' record includes convictions for attempted intimidation, carrying a handgun without a license, escape residential entry and resisting law enforcement.

Court documents have indicated Myers and Musick were acquainted, and that Myers had visited the teenager at his family's south Liberty Street home on July 12,

When Jones was arrested the following day, Muncie police found a small safe at his home that had allegedly been stolen from the Liberty Street house.

An initial hearing in the murder cases is set for Wednesday afternoon in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

A woman reported to be Myers' girlfriend — Alexandra Paige Reagan, 18, of Albany — was arrested last week on a preliminary count of assisting a criminal.

She was not formally charged Tuesday, although Hoffman noted the investigation was "far from over" and that additional charges would be filed.

