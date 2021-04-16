Formal charges of sexual misconduct filed against Windfall man

Apr. 16—ANDERSON — A Windfall man has been formally charged with four felony counts involving sexual misconduct with a minor.

Aaron Vasquez, 42, was arrested by Elwood police on Sunday and was charged Thursday with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; two Level 5 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a Level 6 felony of dissemination of material harmful to minors.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office had been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges. Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $50,000 full cash.

At the time of his arrest Vasquez was already out on bond for felony charges of child molesting.

Vasquez was charged in Tipton County in 2016 while residing in Elwood on four felony counts of child molestation and sexual battery, including sexual battery of a person who is mentally disabled or deficient and unable to consent.

A trial date of June 15 was set in Tipton County.

During his Thursday court appearance, Vasquez told Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers that he was a little confused and didn't understand the charges.

He also requested that Childers reduce his bond, which was denied, so he could take care of some things at his residence.

The probable cause affidavit states a 15-year-old girl said the incidents started in March 2020 and took place at locations in both Windfall and Elwood.

She said during the Kids Talk interview that it began with Vasquez fondling her and increased to her fondling him and eventually to sexual intercourse.

The girl said the incidents happened at several houses and in Vasquez's vehicle and at times they smoked marijuana together.

The court document states the last incident occurred the first week of April when Vasquez picked her up at approximately 3:30 a.m. in his vehicle and they had sexual intercourse twice after smoking marijuana.

Vasquez declined to be interviewed by Elwood police on the advice of his attorney.

If convicted, Vasquez faces a possible sentence of 2 to 12 years on the Level 4 felony, 1 to 6 years on the Level 5 felony and six months to 2 1/2 years on the Level 6 felony.

In the Tipton County case, Vasquez is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2013, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During an interview with the Tipton County Department of Child Services in February, the girl said Vasquez had touched her inappropriately multiple times while the two were alone.

