Formation of Sullivan County village on indefinite hold after state Legislature fails to pass exemption

A referendum for the creation of a new village in Sullivan County is on hold.

Residents in the towns of Thompson and Fallsburg were scheduled to vote in a Jan. 18 referendum on the formation of the village of Ateres, which was proposed in June by the Viznitz Hasidic community.

The Viznitz enclave includes approximately 834 adults and children and 929 acres of surrounding land, mainly in the town of Thompson but stretching also into the town of Fallsburg.

Residents sign up to speak at a public hearing on a petition to create a village within the borders of the towns of Thompson and Fallsburg at Viznitz Institutions synagogue in Kiamesha Lake on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Ateres was subject to legislative restrictions for the formation of new villages in New York from a pair of bills signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December.

Both new laws aim to correct what the sponsors and their supporters say is an archaic law that lets citizens create a new municipality with little more than a referendum and a population of at least 500. Efforts to set more stringent standards had failed for years in Albany but finally came to fruition this year.

Hochul asked the Legislature to pass amendments exempting Ateres from the new 2,000-person population threshold. The measure passed in the Senate but fell short in the Assembly.

Though the Viznitz petition was deemed valid by leaders in both towns, the referendum was put on hold in October after two homeowners whose properties would have been included in the proposed village filed suit in state court, challenging several of the petition’s signatures.

The towns held two public hearings in August for speakers to pose objections to the petition on technical and legal grounds. After weighing that testimony and a flood of written comments, Thompson Supervisor Bill Rieber and Fallsburg Supervisor Kathy Rappaport In August voided 25 of the 99 signatures but upheld the petition.

In a media release preceding the intended referendum, Thompson Town Supervisor Bill Rieber wrote that he and Fallsburg Town Supervisor Michael Bensimon "waited until the last possible moment" to cancel the vote as they waited on the Assembly's final decision.

"At this point we have no other option but to adjourn the Referendum since, in its current stance, the Petition does not comply with the new Village Law as currently constructed and same has not been specifically allowed to proceed," Rieber said in his statement. "As previously stated, we are taking no definitive action on the matter until final determinations are made by the Assembly and at that point we will move forward pursuant to the Law, as it will exist."

New York State Team Reporter Chris McKenna contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Proposed Village of Ateres on indefinite hold, referendum canceled