Former 13th District Congressional candidate takes job with USDA in Washington, D.C.

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield is taking a senior staff position with the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

Dirksen Londrigan, 52, has served as Illinois state director of Rural Development for the past two years.

The lifelong Springfield resident will begin her role as administrator for the Rural Business-Cooperative Service starting in late January, replacing Karama Neal, who is leaving USDA and returning to Arkansas.

The USDA’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service offers programs to help businesses grow as well as job training for people living in rural areas.

Dirksen Londrigan came within a percentage point of toppling incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in the 13th District Congressional race in 2018. She lost by nine percentage points in a rematch in 2020.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Betsy Dirksen Londrigan leaving Springfield for new job in Washington