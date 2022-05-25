Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges

Josh Duggar Kris Connor/Getty Images

Former reality star Josh Duggar has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Duggar, who starred in the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, to 12.5 years in prison. His lawyers asked for a sentence of five years, while prosecutors asked for 20 years, the maximum, according to The Associated Press.

Duggar was found guilty last year on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors said he used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, "some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12." In 2015, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting following allegations that Duggar molested his sisters as a teenager.

Duggar asked for a new trial, but the judge ruled there was "no merit to Mr. Duggar's argument in favor of acquittal," BuzzFeed News reports. One count against him was dropped, however, as the judge said he didn't knowingly distribute pornography, according to People. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts said Duggar "has a deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children."

Travis Story, Duggar's attorney, told TMZ "we're grateful the judge dismissed" the one count against him and "rejected the government's request for a 240-month sentence," adding, "We look forward to continuing the fight on appeal."

You may also like

John Oliver has some complaints about Subway, America's largest restaurant chain

Trump loses his grip on a Trumpified GOP

Why are airline ticket prices so high right now?