Former 911 official set to face trial on charges of sex crimes against children

Nov. 2—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset-area man is set to face trial in Somerset County on 36 sex-related counts involving allegations that he committed crimes against five children over a two-year span.

Bradley Lavan, 30, a former Somerset County 911 coordinator, sat silently in court on Wednesday as four children — all age 7 or younger — and a forensic interviewer testified about graphic details of the alleged crimes against the children.

District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, held all of the charges against Lavan for court, including four counts of rape, following a six-hour preliminary hearing. The charges also include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault, as well as corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.

Prosecutors allege that the crimes occurred in the basement of Lavan's now-former Somerset-area residence. They have alleged that he forced at least two of the children to perform sex acts on multiple occasions. One of them testified that Lavan showed her videos of people engaging in sexual activity.

During the period the acts allegedly occurred, the children's ages ranged between 3 and 6 — and the court took uncommon but court-approved steps to adapt.

The children were called upon to testify in a separate room from Lavan to limit any additional stress on them.

Because people charged with crimes have a constitutional right to face their accusers, Lavan could observe the proceedings in real time via cameras and a monitor.

Johnson and attorneys on both sides spoke softly and plainly to the children, four of whom testified that Lavan directed them to perform various unlawful sex acts.

Each said that he or she was reminded "to tell the truth" about what occurred.

One other child did not respond to any questions, lowering herself below the table and hiding her face after an initial question was asked.

Afterward, the child was overheard crying loudly off-camera — an example of the "emotional distress" she's suffered, Somerset County Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden alleged.

One of Lavan's three defense attorneys, Georgia-based Scott King, argued that the charges involving the child should be dropped, saying there was no other legal way to obtain her testimony at the preliminary hearing level.

But Johnson permitted a forensic interviewer to testify. He agreed with DeMarco- Breeden's argument that due in part to the child's age, her distress and the seriousness of the charges, the court could determine that the child was "unavailable" to testify on Wednesday.

Somerset County Child Advocacy Center Director Sara Buterbaugh testified about her interview with the child instead. She alleged that the child named "Brad" as her abuser, gave the location of the incident and provided other details.

Johnson said he considered her testimony and the "totality" of the entire group's similar testimony when decided to hold all of the charges against Lavan for trial.

Somerset Detective Angelo Cancelliere said authorities were first notified about allegations against Lavan through the state's 24/7 ChildLine hotline.

Cancelliere said that Lavan denied committing the acts and told police that some of the children were being "badgered" into saying inappropriate things about him.

Lavan appeared for court shackled at the wrists and ankles, with a full beard and dressed in red jail garb.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is being represented by King; Somerset-based attorney Patrick Svonavec; and Tonya Craft, of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Craft is a former kindergarten teacher who was cleared of 22 molestation charges in a high-profile case against her in Tennessee. She now practices law, sometimes alongside King, who represented her in the Tennessee case.

Svonavec and King on Wednesday unsuccessfully sought to have Lavan's bond lowered from its current $750,000, noting that he has no prior criminal history.

"It's unreasonably high," Svonavec said, also pointing to the fact that Lavan is being housed outside Somerset County. "We can't prepare for the case if we can't speak to our client."

King noted that Lavan was notified that allegations were made against him four months before Somerset police completed the investigation, and several more months passed before the charges were approved, which King argued showed that Lavan "is not a flight risk."

DeMarco-Breeden said that doesn't matter, given the nature of the charges against Lavan and the number of children the case involves.

"The public needs to be protected," she said, calling Lavan a "serial child predator."

Lavan "did horrific things" to five separate children, she alleged.

Johnson said he understood that Lavan hasn't shown any indication he'd flee the area, but added that the charges against Lavan suggest he's a "danger."

He declined the motion to modify the bond and noted that Lavan's defense can raise the issue again at the Court of Common Pleas level.

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said in a statement after Wednesday's hearing that she is "proud" of the children and their families for having the "courage to stand up and bravely testify."

"Somerset County's children deserve to grow up in an innocent environment free from any fear of sexual abuse," she said, adding, "I am pleased with today's result and look forward to delivering justice for the victims at trial."